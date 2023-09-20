Planets in Astrology: Know Effects of Planets in Human Life by Chirag Daruwalla

New Delhi (India), September 20: This question arises in the mind of every person: how any planet or constellation can influence human life and change their lives, and how can a planet be bad in someone's Kundali and good in someone's Kundali? According to astrology, our life depends only on the inauspicious and auspicious effects of the planets. There are 12 houses in a person's birth chart in which nine planets move. According to astrology, the planets which are in a good position give us auspicious results, while the planets sitting in an inauspicious position give damage. If you want to know more about the position of planets in your Kundali, then you can visit chiragdaruwalla.com and take the help of astrologer Chirag Daruwalla.

Which planet is responsible for career/job

The tenth house is related to your career. The second and eleventh house needs to be strong in Kundali. Because 2nd is related to wealth, and the eleventh house is related to profit. If the sun is sitting in the tenth house after being sacrificed or if there is a vision of the sun in the tenth house, then the Yoga of jobs is formed.

At the time of getting a job, Saturn or Jupiter or both are related to the tenth house. At the time of getting a job, Saturn and Rahu are in Kendra or Trikona from each other. At the time of getting a job, the planet whose Dasha and Antardasha are going on is somehow related to the tenth house.

In the birth chart, when a planet is placed in the tenth house under the ascendant, fifth or ninth house, or being the tenth lord, in any triangle (1, 5, 9 houses) or in its own place, then there are enough means of livelihood of the person. They make good progress in business or jobs. The strength and auspiciousness of the tenth house or Dashmesh lead to a twofold increase in its auspicious results.

Which planet is responsible for luck

The planet Jupiter has an important place in the Kundali. The planet Jupiter is considered to be the most auspicious and responsible for luck. For success in any work, it is necessary for the planet Jupiter to be strong. When the planet Jupiter is in a strong position in the Kundali, luck is there, the work in which you put your hands is successful, marriage takes place on time, and education is good. If this planet Jupiter is weak, then negativity like delay in marriage, failure in work, and disappointment in life increases. Those who start the work will hang; they do not get success. You can take some astrological remedies to strengthen the planet Jupiter and strengthen your destiny. You can get success at work.

Which planet is responsible for love marriage

Venus, Mars, Rahu, Moon, and Mercury are considered the planets responsible for love marriage. Checking the Dasha of these planets is extremely important while predicting marriage Kundali for love marriage. In the Kundali of any person, the fifth house shows love relationships while the seventh house is related to marriage. According to love marriage astrology, Venus is the factor of the seventh house, so when there is an auspicious combination of the fifth house-seventh house and Venus, then both husband and wife have a deeply affectionate relationship.

Which planet is responsible for money/wealth

According to wealth predictions, the planets Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter give strength to the person in terms of money. If the inauspiciousness of these planets is removed, then the problems related to wealth can be overcome. If these planets are auspicious, they can also make a person a millionaire. Mercury is also related to business and technology. The planet Venus is related to pleasures. When Venus is in a good position, a person gets all kinds of facilities in life. Jupiter is the factor for getting knowledge and wealth from various sources.

Which planet is responsible for marriage

There is the seventh house for marriage, and its ruling planet is responsible for it. Also, the planet Venus is responsible for marriage, both for the boy and the girl, for all the people of the ascendant. For boys, Venus is the significator of his wife, and in girls, Jupiter is the significator of her husband.

Which planet is responsible for relationships

Sun is related to the father's relationship. Moon is related to the mother. Mars is considered to be the planet of brother and sister. - Mercury is the lord of the maternal side, and Jupiter is the lord of child-side relationships. Venus is the planet of marital relationships. Shani is the lord of relationships with people under him. Moon and Mars are considered to play a big role in improving and maintaining any relationship.

Conclusion

Planets have good or bad effects on human life. If any planet is weak, then it has a bad effect, and if any planet is strong, then it gives a good effect.

