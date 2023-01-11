Planning to launch many more exciting projects this year including films and big OTT series: Sumeet Singh Sarao

Sumeet Singh Sarao is a successful businessman based in the United Kingdom. To pursue one of his passions he has actively kept one foot in the Punjabi entertainment industry over the past few years. He is well known, well-connected and highly respected by the members of the industry. He has become the go-to man for films, songs and concert projects being shot in United Kingdom. He has acted in the movie Gun and Goal, produced under Sarao Films production house in 2015.

He was the main lead actor, and also the producer for the movie. In the time period between now and then, he has been producing and acting in various Punjabi pop songs working with the likes of Sukh Sanghera, Rahul Chahal, Ammy Virk, Deep Jandu & many more top rates artists from the film & music industry. He has acted in 3 films, one has been released and 2 are awaiting release. The latest film was with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Elnaaz Norouzi; this film is awaiting release.He has handled and managed various highly successful Punjabi films, Qismat 2 and Sher Bagga to name a few. He was the UK financer and production head for Qismat 2 and Sher Bagga.In 2023, he has plans to initiate many more exciting and brilliant projects including songs, films and Netflix series.

Being a Punjabi I love to accept always challenges, It was a great experience for me to make my debut in Punjabi cinema with the film ‘Gun and Goal’, I am fortunate that my character of a football player was big appreciated by the audience. Simranjit Singh Hundal is the brilliant director of Punjabi cinema, in whose excellent direction I got an opportunity to show every acting shades as an actor in that effective film. In my acting journey so far, I have tried to give my best as an actor in every film project or music video, like Singer Jagz Dhaliwal , Music Deep Jandu’s Music video ‘Choorhey wali Naar’, For the past many years, my whole family including me has been settled in London, but our feelings with Punjab and Punjabiyat has never been broken , this is the reason why I and our production house ‘Sarao Entertainment’ always prefer to associate with Punjabi cinema.

Sumeet, who has been passionate about acting since childhood days . his says ‘I had a lot of attachment to glamour world from the beginning, but I wanted to enter this field only after full preparation and I have worked hard for it.. The fabulous actor sumeet wants to do selective and meaningful films, his says in the coming days, I intend to do such films, whose characters remain in the mind of the audience for a long time. This dashing actor, who is growing step by step in Punjabi cinema, gives all the credit for his success so far to his family, who told that his parents have always played an important role in encouraging his every steps of film industry.