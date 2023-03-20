 Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin Are Leading the Decentralization Charge in the Crypto Industry : The Tribune India

Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin Are Leading the Decentralization Charge in the Crypto Industry

The crypto industry is the face of change. The crypto market is filled with numerous coins that are taking different strides to ensure that the crypto market progresses and develops. One of the latest sectors of the crypto industry is the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is filled with many growth and development opportunities. Recognizing what a unique opportunity it is, several coins are including DeFi options to grow the sector. When looking for DeFi concentrated coins, investors would do well to check out Polkadot (DOT) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Polkadot (DOT): Leading Decentralization

Polkadot (DOT) is a unique crypto asset that is designed to break barriers and bring change. The top-tiered network enables sharding and allows for secure interactions among blockchains. The crypto platform is able to do this by creating a connection with the aid of parachains. With the parachains, the Polkadot (DOT) platform can easily interact and exchange data and other digital assets. The crypto asset is praised because it is extremely scalable and highly interoperable. By offering incredible value to the crypto market, tons of users are trooping to the account on a daily basis. Polkadot (DOT) offers great value to both crypto users and developers.

With its open-source, layer zero frameworks, Polkadot (DOT) ensures that developers can easily create new decentralized applications (dApps) and services. The crypto asset is aided by its native token called DOT. With DOT, users are able to take part in the governance scheme of the platform. The DOT token is also used for easy transactions. Apart from its great value to crypto users and developers, Polkadot (DOT) is also incredibly valuable to investors. In the previous year, investors and traders who held on to the token had nothing but great reviews for the coin. The investors also received handsome returns on their investments with the token.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Different from the Rest

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is very different from the norm. This might seem like a bad thing, but the crypto market is the perfect place to be different. Right in the home of the different and the unusual, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) shines through. The crypto asset is still in its presale stage but has gained many followers and dedicated individuals. The coin already boasts at least 31 million dollars even at its presale stages. This figure is only expected to rise even more as the presales continue.

One of the interesting facets of the coin is its animal theme. As Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin, everyone would expect a dog mascot. However, the crypto asset decided to shock everyone and picked a feline creature as its avatar. This sharp deviation from the norm is no doubt one of the interesting factors that attracted the attention of several investors in the first place. The crypto asset is filled with interesting features that definitely make sense to crypto users and investors alike.

The meme coin has a great interest in the DeFi ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) developers recognize that the DeFi market is severely underutilized. To change that, the crypto asset is making use of its popularity to shine a light on the market. With its attention on the DeFi market, the crypto asset intends to redistribute wealth in the crypto market and provide financial gains for its investors. Thanks to this interesting feature, investors are rushing to become a member of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community. Do you want to join the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) family? You can learn more with the links below.

 

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

