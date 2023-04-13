 Polygon Challenges Bored Ape Yacht Club As Top NFT Collection, Inspiring Big Eyes Coin To Follow Suit : The Tribune India

Polygon Challenges Bored Ape Yacht Club As Top NFT Collection, Inspiring Big Eyes Coin To Follow Suit

Polygon Challenges Bored Ape Yacht Club As Top NFT Collection, Inspiring Big Eyes Coin To Follow Suit


Polygon has recently emerged as the top NFT collection, surpassing Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) in the NFT space. While Polygon is soaring high, another newcomer, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is also aiming to challenge BAYC and Polygon's position as the leaders of the NFT market. This article will explore the features and value of these three NFT collections that have made waves in the digital world.

Bored Ape Yacht Club: The Popular NFT Collection with Exclusive Benefits

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an Ethereum-based digital collectible NFT that features a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs, each with its own distinctive characteristics, making them valuable digital assets. BAYC consists of cartoon-style apes with quirky accessories such as hats, suits, and jewellery.

The NFT was created in April 2021 by a group of anonymous artists and developers known as the Bored Ape Club. The exclusivity of BAYC has attracted A-list celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, and Madonna. Members can gain access to limited edition gear, join exclusive events, and have a voice in the decision-making process for all things Bored Ape.

Polygon Emerges as a Strong Competitor to BAYC in the NFT Market

Polygon is proving to be a strong competitor to BAYC in the NFT space. The network's Y00ts NFT collection has surpassed BAYC's NFT collection in sales, with $133,223.91 in the last 24 hours. As more users flock to Polygon for their NFT fix, the network's popularity is growing. This success has silenced sceptics who once doubted the liquidity and community of Polygon.

Big Eyes Coin Plans to Outshine BAYC and Polygon with Its Anticipated Launch

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is now in the running to dominate the NFT space. The project's Big Loot Box NFT trading cards are already live on OpenSea, and its final presale is scheduled to launch on June 3rd. BIG's primary objective is to surpass both BAYC and Polygon, as well as other meme coins in the market.

Despite planning to launch after accumulating $50 million, BIG has already raised an astounding $33 million and is concluding its presale early by offering a bonus code, "BULLRUN250." The decision was made in response to the community's request, signifying that BIG values its community's voice. This indicates that BIG is more than just a passing trend; it is a meme token that values its community's feedback.

The Fierce Competition in the NFT Market: A World of Exceptional Digital Assets

NFTs are highly sought-after and unique digital assets, similar to moon rocks. BAYC, Polygon, and BIG are among the top NFT collections in the universe, each with its unique digital signature that makes it highly valuable. BAYC has been popular for its exclusivity and membership perks, but Polygon and BIG have emerged as strong competitors in the NFT space. Polygon has already challenged BAYC for the top spot, while BIG aims to dominate the space with its upcoming launch.

The NFT space is fiercely competitive, with BAYC, Polygon, and BIG leading the pack. These NFT collections boast unique digital signatures, making them highly prized and valuable digital assets. While BAYC has enjoyed popularity due to its exclusivity and membership perks, Polygon and BIG are giving it a run for its money, with Polygon already in the lead. BIG is gearing up for an exciting launch and is poised to challenge the current NFT space leaders. It will be interesting to see which NFT collection ultimately reigns supreme in this ever-evolving space.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

