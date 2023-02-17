 Polygon (MATIC) sees renewed attention, Aptos (APT) pump 370% over the month; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) prices up 1815% : The Tribune India

Polygon (MATIC) sees renewed attention, Aptos (APT) pump 370% over the month; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) prices up 1815%

Polygon (MATIC) sees renewed attention, Aptos (APT) pump 370% over the month; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) prices up 1815%


With the growing interest in DeFi projects, Polygon's MATIC has recently seen a significant rise in value. Aptos has seen a tremendous surge, with growth of 370% over the past 30 days, while Orbeon Protocol has extended its presale and experienced a 1815% price increase. Let's examine what these coins have to offer.

 

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale extended to the 7th stage

 

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has had a remarkable presale, surging from an initial price of $0.004 to its current trading price of $0.0766, an increase of 1815%. It is the world's first decentralized launchpad and crowdfunding platform, allowing investors to invest in early-stage businesses using equity-backed fractionalized NFTs. Startups can use the protocol to raise funds to grow their businesses, while  everyday investors can invest with as little as $1.

Orbeon Protocol offers ORBN token holders benefits such as staking bonuses and rewards, discounts on trading and transaction fees, and priority access to upcoming funding rounds. There is a 10% deposit bonus for all tokens purchased in the 8th stage, making it an attractive opportunity for investors to enter the presale and benefit from future growth.

 

Covo Finance decentralized perpetual exchange on Polygon

 

Polygon is a popular choice for DeFi due to its low transaction fees and high throughput, making Polygon a desirable option for those looking to migrate from other blockchains.

 

Covo Finance recently launched on the Polygon network, offering a 100% decentralized spot and perpetual swap exchange that allow users to trade popular cryptocurrencies directly from their crypto wallets. The exchange offers low-fee swaps and up to 50x leverage.

 

Additionally, the decentralization of the exchange offers increased security for investors and traders, who can now keep their coins in their own wallets. The liquidity rewards program of Covo Finance also offers a 70% reward from all leverage trades.

 

With this, Polygon (MATIC) is poised to continue to be a hub for decentralized finance projects, and the price for Polygon (MATIC) is expected to keep rising with growing demand.

 

Aptos (APT) integrates with Atomic Wallet

 

Aptos (APT) reached an all-time high last Thursday with the coin hitting $19.91. Created by two developers who worked on Meta's Diem project before it was canceled, the layer one blockchain launched in October 2022 and is supported by several venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz and Multicoin Capital.

 

APT is now the 28th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of around $2.83 billion. The recent surge in Aptos is in part due to its deployment on Pancakeswap, with Aptos TVL increasing rapidly over the past few weeks. Pancakeswap accounted for nearly 58% of this growth.

 

The trading activity of NFT projects such as Aptos Land Genesis, Aptos Monkeys, and Aptopunks has been significant, and APT has recently been integrated with Atomic Wallet, which already has over 5 million wallet addresses. This highlights the need for a new approach like that of Aptos and the growing demand for APT.

 

Aptos uses Move, a new smart contract programming language that prioritizes safety and flexibility. Move modules are used to encode the rules of state transactions, allowing users to submit transactions that can publish or upgrade existing models and execute entry functions and scripts defined.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

