Polygon (MATIC) unveils web3 beacon, Solana (SOL) falls 8% and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) sells 200 million tokens

The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving as new coins and tokens are released every day. While many of these projects have potential, only a few will truly succeed. One project that has captured investor attention because of its major gains is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). In this article, we will be talking about why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) may be a better choice than Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL).

Polygon (MATIC) drops despite its testnet launch

Polygon (MATIC), a platform for layer 2 scaling, brags about the progress it has made in the nearly finished year of 2022. Polygon (MATIC) recently deployed the final testnet before the introduction of the zkEVM scalability solution, which manages transactions to boost speed and cut gas expenses. Leading to that, this week, the total number of unique addresses on the Polygon (MATIC) network reportedly hit a record high of 201,024,643, as per PolygonScan. However, Polygon (MATIC) has been going through a tumultuous cycle for the past week despite achieving a lot, and being popular in the cryptocurrency market. Over the past week, Polygon's (MATIC) price has dropped by 1.64%. In the past day, the price of Polygon (MATIC) has fallen by 0.77%. At its present price of $0.79, Polygon (MATIC) is trading 72.8% below its all-time high.

Solana’s (SOL) trade count drops by over 16%

Over the past day, the majority of the market's largest cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), saw price swings in opposite directions, indicating a lack of market consensus. The price of Solana (SOL) has dropped dramatically, down 4.95% during the past day. According to Solana's price analysis, the SOL price action has been unable to defend the $12.00 support, falling below the $11 threshold. The number of trades in Solana (SOL) has decreased by 16.73%. As Solana’s (SOL) technical indicators are approaching a bearish crossover, the bullish trend is consistently losing steam. The majority of the important technical indicators pertaining to Solana (SOL) price analysis point to a downward movement. Solana (SOL) has been trending downhill, though at a much slower rate. However, this bearish pressure shows no signs of letting off.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) rises by 400%

As a multi-chain protocol, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) ensures the safety of cross-chain transactions and the movement of assets between different blockchains. The NFT cross-chain implemented by Snowfall Protocol is a significant advancement in the crypto space. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has the potential to increase NFT accessibility and interoperability across various blockchain networks. Due to Snowfall Protocol (SNW), NFTs can be traded between networks, increasing their liquidity and making them more accessible to investors. The price of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has increased by more than 400% since the first presale phase. Two successful presale campaigns have already been completed for Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and the third presale phase is nearly complete. Over 195 million tokens have been sold during Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) presale phases, and the sales aren’t dropping in number anytime soon. The official Snowfall Protocol (SNW) launch is scheduled for January 2023, which means more price surges are on their way.

get in while you can and invest in Snowfall Protocol (SNW) today!!!

Presale: https://presale.snowfallprotocol.io

Website: https://snowfallprotocol.io

Telegram: https://t.me/snowfallcoin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/snowfallcoin

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.