 Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' Trailer Creates Buzz : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' Trailer Creates Buzz

Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' Trailer Creates Buzz

Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' Trailer Creates Buzz


Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue highly anticipated trailer has finally been released. The trailer has left netizens in awe and eager to witness the outstanding performances in this extraordinary movie. Within just 24 hours of its release, the trailer has garnered an impressive number of views. Conversations on Twitter, under the hashtag #MissionRaniganjTrailer, have been trending on the charts.

Based on the life of a real hero, Jaswant Gill had to win a race against time rescuing miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. The trailer has garnered widespread acclaim, with several standout moments that grab the audience's attention. The scenes where miners are trapped have been beautifully shot, highlighting the level of cinematography the film has taken. The larger-than-life trailer comprises many elements, making it a perfect watch in theatres. From gripping underwater shots of Akshay Kumar to the powerful dialogue, it stirs emotions and patriotism. The look of Akshay Kumar in the film has been captivating. His emotions have been perfectly brought out, showcasing his resilience to overcome adversities. The trailer concludes with a goosebump-inducing moment featuring Akshay Kumar offering a prayer, underscoring the transformative power of compelling storytelling.

Playing the pivotal role of the Late Jaswant Singh Gill, Akshay Kumar showcases the unwavering determination of Gill and his courage in rescuing miners trapped inside the Raniganj coal mine. The powerful background music blends seamlessly with the breathtaking scale of the film. Additionally, the trailer highlights Jaswant Gill's innovative rescue technique, which is being used for the first time ever, further showcasing his courage in saving lives. Parineeti Chopra, who portrays Jaswant Gill's wife, makes a notable appearance. The talented star cast of Kumund Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, and Ravi Kishan, to name a few, also have been revealed. The notable names have a proven track record of creating a huge difference with their impactful performances. With such an ensemble and talented cast being roped in for the film, the anticipation amongst the fans to watch the film in cinemas has paved to a different level.   

The film's setup & scale looks grand, especially the calamity scenes, which appear incredibly realistic, something we have never seen before.  

https://youtu.be/QFf91hnpClI?si=i4VlaxVEI6oUsBHf (To be embedded)

Simultaneously, Pooja Entertainment, recognized for its thought-provoking films such as "Bell Bottom," "Cuttpulli," and "Jawaani Jaaneman, joined forces with Akshay Kumar, who balances a harmonious mix of commercial and concept-based films. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue marks its third collaboration with Akshay, who's recently released OMG 2, which enjoyed a remarkable box office success. Bringing a significant narrative to the forefront with Mission Raniganj, the movie promises to be an engaging and impactful cinematic experience. 

Vashu Bhagnani Presents, A Pooja Entertainment Production - 'Mission Raniganj,' is produced by the powerhouse team of Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. This cinematic marvel is set to hit theatres on October 6th, 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Akshay Kumar #Bharat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

2
Punjab

Punjab ASI loots Rs 1-cr gold from smuggler, caught during sale bid

3
Punjab

Muktsar SP, 2 more cops arrested after advocate’s torture, forced sex in custody; SIT formed

4
Sports

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

5
India

Nijjar killed in gang war kind of op, says report

6
Delhi

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

7
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

8
India

Record 91 Indian universities in Times world rankings; Indian Institute of Science back in global 250

9
Punjab

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

10
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

Don't Miss

View All
Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Top News

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested from his house in Chandigarh

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

No vendetta politics, says AAP

‘My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party, this is what happens when one speaks against AAP govt in Punjab’: Sukhpal Khaira's son

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...

Renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan dies at 98

Renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan dies at 98

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-re...


Cities

View All

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Collection agents easy targets for robbers

Lawyers strike work in solidarity with Muktsar colleague in city

Iconic Mall Road grapples with its own set of problems

Chabal residents troubled by waterlogging, drainage

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

Allotment of 83 small flats cancelled in city

Chandigarh MC takes over 30 taxi stands for fee default

Define out-of-turn allotment norms: High Court

Bar Council calls off stir after meet with CM Mann

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters at Delhi’s Kirti Nagar furniture market

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters at Delhi’s Kirti Nagar furniture market

Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

Delhi gears up to host biggest trade fair yet

85% voter turnout in Delhi varsity teachers’ association election

Birju Maharaj’s works on canvas on display

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Provide probe report to RTI applicant, CIC orders bank

3 more held, family finally conducts Deepa’s last rites

State-level event on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv today

6 of promised 46 youth got award on martyr: YC

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets PPCB notice for poor handling of biomedical waste

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 47: Public parks paint a picture of neglect

Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district

NIA raids money changer’s office, home in Jagraon

Will dedicate ~99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Will dedicate Rs 99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Punjabi varsity sacks employee over FIR

Amid MC's Swachhta drives, overflowing sewers not fixed

Three held for theft at mobile phone shop

'Sulking' MLA stays off stage at Agri Dept exhibition