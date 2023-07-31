Praush Beauty doubles its cosmetics categories in India

In the month of July, India’s premium makeup brand, Praush Beauty launched their brand new eyeshadow palette, The Showstopper Eyeshadow Palette which has 18 gorgeous pigmented shades. The easy-to-blend shades range from berries to lilacs to nudes, by which one can create countless eye looks. This led to the Indian D2C brand doubling its cosmetic categories within a single year. The all-new remarkable palette stands as an amalgamation of world-class formulations and creativity.

Praush Beauty’s The Showstopper Eyeshadow Palette is not only highly pigmented but also boasts a lightweight and crease-resistant formula that makes eye makeup stay flawless all day long. Along with that, the super blendable formula that is made of cruelty-free, vegan, and organic formula, allows for seamless application and effortless blending. The overall quality meets professional standards and delivers stunning results. The eyeshadow palette that has shades crafted with precision and care also comes in packaging that is sleek and portable, hence, making it travel-friendly.

While talking about the brand-new launch, the Co-Founder Gaurav Mishra expressed, “Well, this year has been really wonderful for the brand so far. We have witnessed so much growth and have introduced ourselves to some of the key categories in the cosmetic space. It has been only three months since we launched our liquid blushes and they have already become one of the bestsellers in multiple marketplaces. Over that, our recently launched eyeshadow palette has also been getting a great response so far. It has 12 smooth matte shades and 6 mesmerising shimmer hues, making it perfect for multiple occasions. We can assure you that the palette is a true gem for makeup enthusiasts and professionals.”

Adding to it, the Co-Founder Garima Juneja stated, “Since the start, our motive has been to tap categories one by one so that we can give out the best product. Within six months, our brand has entered into high-demand makeup categories such as eyeshadow palette, kajal, eyeliner, and blush. We can proudly say that a lot of our products have gone viral on the internet which has given a boost to the brand’s overall growth as well. With time we will grow our brand even further and step into other categories to provide the finest product one can find.”

About Praush Beauty

Praush Beauty is a pioneering cosmetics and makeup brand incepted in India, that has created a stride in the industry with its exceptional offerings of meticulously formulated products that have premium quality and scientifically-backed ingredients. Co-founded by Garima Juneja and Gaurav Mishra, the brand has swiftly garnered acclaim for its unwavering commitment to providing affordable, top-notch beauty solutions that embrace vegan and cruelty-free practices, all while catering to the unique needs of Indian skin tones.

In an industry where quality is often associated with exorbitant prices, Praush Beauty boldly sets itself apart by delivering unparalleled excellence at a price range that is within reach for many. Embodying a holistic approach, the brand firmly believes that beauty should be accessible to all individuals without compromising on the quality of its products. With an extensive network of more than 100 offline touchpoints, Praush Beauty has firmly established itself as a premium and luxury cosmetics brand, seeking to redefine beauty standards throughout India. Its unwavering dedication to innovation, inclusivity, and uncompromising quality has positioned it as a game-changer in the market, elevating the beauty experience for countless consumers.

