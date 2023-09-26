 Prioritizing Fitness Is Kriti Verma's Lifestyle: Discover The Steps to Create Your Own Health Routine : The Tribune India

  Prioritizing Fitness Is Kriti Verma's Lifestyle: Discover The Steps to Create Your Own Health Routine

Prioritizing Fitness Is Kriti Verma's Lifestyle: Discover The Steps to Create Your Own Health Routine

Prioritizing Fitness Is Kriti Verma's Lifestyle: Discover The Steps to Create Your Own Health Routine


In today's context, the timeless adage "Health is wealth" holds more relevance than ever before. In the fast-paced world we live in today, health often takes a backseat to demanding work schedules, social commitments, and the ever-present lure of technology. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle has become an increasingly crucial job. Kriti Verma, a well-known model and actor, sets a commendable example of how one can make fitness a top priority. Not only does she emphasize physical health, but she also recognizes that mental health is just as vital as physical health.

Fitness Regime

Kriti Verma's fitness journey is a testament to her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. She follows a balanced fitness regime that combines cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and yoga, along with a nutritious diet. In her regular exercise routine, she dedicates extensive hours to refining her dancing abilities, meticulously honing her skill sets, and perfecting her graceful and precise dance positions. This comprehensive approach ensures that her body receives a holistic workout, targeting different muscle groups and promoting overall well-being. Kriti's fitness routine is a blend of consistency, variety, and balance.

“In today’s day and age, the demands of modern life can lead to chronic stress; understanding the cognitive function has become increasingly paramount. Good health supports mental acuity, allowing individuals to think clearly, make better decisions, and perform optimally in their professional and personal lives,” says Kriti Verma.

Mental Health Stands at The Core of Kriti's Well-being

The pressures of modern life can take a toll on one's mental well-being, leading to stress, anxiety, and even depression. Beyond physical fitness, Kriti Verma places significant emphasis on mental health. She understands that a healthy mind is the foundation of a healthy body. Prioritizing mental health is essential for maintaining a balanced and fulfilling life. Kriti engages in mindfulness practices such as meditation, and stress-relief techniques to keep her mental well-being in check. This helps her stay focused, positive, and resilient, even in the face of challenges.

“Given my busy and tightly packed schedule, it becomes increasingly crucial for me to manage my stress levels effectively. This not only enables me to maintain composure but also empowers me to make sound decisions for upcoming projects and other commitments,” cited Kriti Verma. “I have been asked multiple times how I maintain such a high level of health routine and adhere to a consistent regimen. People want to know how they can establish their own routine and stick to it,” she continued.

Kriti Verma Shares Easy Steps to Create Your Own Fitness Regime

  • Set Clear Goals: Determine what you want to achieve through your fitness journey. Whether it is weight loss, muscle gain, or improved stamina, having clear goals will guide your efforts. One of the most important things to comprehend and understand at the very beginning is that goals ought to be achievable in order to stay consistent in the long run.
  • Choose Activities You Enjoy: Find physical activities that you genuinely enjoy. This could be anything from dancing and swimming or any team sports. “When you love what you do, staying consistent becomes easier,” said Kriti Verma.
  • Prioritize Rest and Recovery: Rest is equally important in any fitness regime. Allow your body to recover to prevent burnout and reduce the risk of injuries.
  • Mindful Nutrition: Focus on a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients. Avoid extreme diets and opt for sustainable, long-term dietary changes.
  • Monitor Progress: Keep track of your progress to stay motivated. This can be through measurements, photos, or a workout journal. “Throughout my journey, maintaining a workout journal has proven invaluable in monitoring and advancing my personal growth and progress,” shares Kriti Verma.
  • Adapt and Evolve: Be open to modifying your routine based on your progress and changing circumstances. Flexibility is key to a sustainable fitness journey.

Kriti Verma's dedication to fitness and well-being serves as a shining example of how a balanced approach to physical and mental health can lead to a fulfilling and vibrant life. By incorporating these principles into our own lives, we can embark on a journey towards a healthier, happier self.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

