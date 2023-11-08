Pristyn Care 's fit-tech brand, beatXP, Launches State-of-the-Art Smartwatch Model "Unbound Pro"

Gurgaon, Nov 7th, 2023 - beatXP, the fitness technology brand owned by Pristyn Care proudly announces the launch of its newest cutting-edge smartwatch, setting a new benchmark in the world of wearable technology. Unbound Pro, is poised to revolutionise the way individuals experience connectivity, health monitoring, and style, reaffirming beatXP's commitment to innovation and excellence.

The Unbound Pro, featuring a 1.96" Super AMOLED Display with 800 Nits, a Rotary Crown for enhanced usability, has cutting-edge features, including Bluetooth Calling, 24/7 Health Tracking, and over 100 sports modes. The Unbound Pro, equipped with its IP67 water resistance, is tailor-made for individuals who lead active lifestyles. This target audience primarily includes fitness enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and anyone seeking a rugged, durable smartwatch to support their active pursuits.

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest smartwatch, which is meticulously crafted to offer unparalleled convenience, style, and functionality," said Ashish Dhuvan, Vice President, beatXP. "With the Unbound Pro, we aim to empower individuals to stay connected, monitor their health with precision, and make a bold statement with their wearable technology. This watch is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our commitment to delivering the best possible user experience."

The smartwatch in the beatXP lineup is equipped with advanced Bluetooth Calling, 24/7 Health Tracking, a Rotary Functional Crown for seamless control, over 100 sports modes, Menstrual Alerts, an AI Voice Assistant, a long-lasting battery, an extensive selection of 200+ watch faces, and Music Control functionality. With these groundbreaking features, beatXP continues to demonstrate its leadership in the smartwatch industry, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers.

Aziz Alam, Vice President, beatXP, expressed, "The impressive growth of the Indian wearables market, with a big 37.2% rise in Q2 2023 and a notable 53% surge in the first half of the year, shows how much India is embracing technology. Smartwatches, in particular, have been leading this charge with a huge 99.3% growth, almost doubling shipments compared to last year. Here at beatXP, we're really excited to be part of this tech wave with our new product, beatXP Unbound Pro. Crafted with the Indian market in focus, this sleek smartwatch combine cutting-edge technology with fashionable designs to cater to all our users."

The beatXP Unbound Pro will be available for Rs 2499 starting on Amazon, Flipkart, and beatxp.com.

About beatXP

beatXP, a fit-tech D2C brand, founded in 2021 by PristynCare, is committed to making people healthier with the help of its high-quality fit-tech products. Already a market leader in the category of Body Massagers, Exercise cycles, Air Bikes, Body Analyzers (weighing scales, BMI monitors), A dedicated team of 50+ employees is committed to building India's fastest-growing fit-tech brand. beatXP believes that nature and science are most effective when combined, which is why the brand uses the latest technology to develop products of only the highest quality and standards which are clinically tested by a panel of doctors and approved by the product R&D team.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.