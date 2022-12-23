Priyanka Chandel spills her winter styling tips

Priyanka Chandel who is known for her stint in popular television shows like Meri aashiqui tumse hi and Splitsvilla shared some fun winter styling tips with us and here’s what she swears by.

Priyanka Chandel who rose to fame with her stint in MTV’s show Splitsvilla and was later a part of Ekta Kapoor’s show Meri aashiqui tumse hi has a great fashion sense. The actress is time and again hailed for her style game and enjoys quite a lot of popularity on her social media handles too.

Well, the actress who got in a conversation with us recently revealed some winter styling tips she swears by and shared them with all the girls out there. Talking to us Priyanka said, “The most important tip to look chique yet always saving yourself from the ‘chills’ is to invest in long coats. They do not just look trendy and classy, but will also keep you warm. Another thing I swear by is a trendy winter hat. These hats will cover your ears and will protect you from the chilly winter breeze and at the same time make you look like a true blue winter style queen. And well, the third and my personal favourite is to go out and nail the Faux fur. I believe faux fur is something that never goes out of style. Winters come and winters go but Fur is forever. So yes, these three are my go to winter styling tips.”

Well, which amongst the above mentioned tips by Priyanka are you going to try?

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.