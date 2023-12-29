 Prof. Rishi Shaunaka Das, Director, Oxford University enlighten students of IIM Rohtak : The Tribune India

Prof. Rishi Shaunaka Das, Director, Oxford University enlighten students of IIM Rohtak

Rohtak, 29th December 2023: Indian Institute of Management Rohtak welcomes Prof. Shaunaka Rishi Das to enlighten students on “Leadership from Indian Knowledge”. Prof. Shaunaka Rishi Das, Director of the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies, Oxford University, UK graced IIM Rohtak with his presence for a guest lecture. He also serves as the Hindu Chaplain to Oxford University, contributing significantly to the spiritual and intellectual life of the institution. Prof. Rishi Shaunaka Das influence extends beyond academia, as evidenced by his membership in The Commission on Religion and Belief in British Public Life, convened by the Woolf Institute, Cambridge, in 2013. Prof Das interacted with students and faculty of IIM Rohtak. He visited the campus and conveyed his appreciation of work done by IIM Rohtak.   

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak welcomed the distinguished guest and conveyed the privilege of hosting Prof. Das at IIM Rohtak for his inaugural visit. Prof Sharma presented the significance of the “India’s Knowledge” and Indian wisdom in the MBA curriculum of IIM Rohtak. He informed that course on ancient Indian Knowledge was part of core MBA program of IIM Rohtak. The course gives students valuable insights from India’s historical narratives, emphasizing management and trade principles found in epics like the Mahabharata, Vedas, and Upanishads. Prof Sharma said, “We have various instances in Mahabharata that give learnings of management and trade. Also, many instances teach about how individuals should behave, trade, and implement management in life.” He spoke of the importance of theology and its historical role in the formation of prestigious institutions like Nalanda, Takshila, and Oxford. Prof Sharma stated that theological quests are integral to scientific endeavors as theology guides individuals on purpose of life and meaning of life.

In his keynote address, Prof. Shaunaka Rishi Das, Director of the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies, Oxford University, praised the institute for its astute research endeavors and significant societal contributions. He further congratulated Prof. Dheeraj Sharma for enhancing the institute's stature. During his interaction with the students, he underscored the crucial role of leadership, drawing insights from Indian knowledge. Prof. Das started his address by delving into the vocabulary of happiness and discussed the Indian idea of eternal happiness, rooted in philosophical inquiries. He said “This idea of eternity is an Indian idea that came by asking simple philosophical questions.” Prof. Das emphasized the importance of positive qualities like love and compassion by citing the example of the influence of Mahatma Gandhi on the world. Further Prof. Das said, “The oldest book of philosophy known to man is Rigveda. It talks about concepts like darshan - how an individual sees the surroundings and every individual has a different way of thinking and seeing.” He then said, “Another important concept from Indian Wisdom is Rita- The universe is highly organized and there is order in the Universe. This order is holistic and talks about Dharma, Karma, Seva, and Yagya. Concluding the session Prof. Das said “Compassion, Order, Rhythm, Humility, Holistic balance, and Seva are natural mechanisms which need to be followed in the business world for growth and stability.” Prof Das spoke that importance of religion in management domain is very important. In COP28, Faith-based organizations (FBOs) and religious leaders had an important presence at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties demonstrating that religious and spiritual communities are essential to the fight against climate change and to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the goals of the Paris Agreement. 

Prof Das further highlighted how Hindu theology advanced freedom, non-violence, broad-mindedness and sacrifice. He stated that world has a lot of to learn from Hindu theology and unfortunately little research has done on the modern day relevance of the Hindu theology in all context including business management. Prof Das stated that organizations and individual should know about the characteristics of Mahatama as well that of Duraatma. These opposing characteristics will help identify the right course of action for young and aspiring future business leaders.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak thanked Prof. Shaunaka Rishi Das for his time at IIM Rohtak. Prof. Sharma emphasized on the example of Mahatma and Duratma given by Prof. Das and explained how it is important to choose the right path in life and be humble. Prof. Sharma said, “Thousand years ago we were more holistic and now we have become microscopic. Today people just look upon themselves and not the greater good of humanity”. He then emphasized the thought of Seva by Prof. Das and he said, “Servanthood is the answer. We should strive to help people around us in whatever capacity we can.” Further Prof. Sharma encouraged students to implement the learnings given by Prof. Das and be good leaders in the future.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

