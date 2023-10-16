 Punjabi Business Man Garry Sangha awarded at the House of Lords in the construction and development industry by WCRC : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Punjabi Business Man Garry Sangha awarded at the House of Lords in the construction and development industry by WCRC

Punjabi Business Man Garry Sangha awarded at the House of Lords in the construction and development industry by WCRC

Punjabi Business Man Garry Sangha awarded at the House of Lords in the construction and development industry by WCRC


On a glittering night at the House of Lords, in the historic Palace of Westminster, London, Indo-Canadian entrepreneur Garry Sangha was awarded the WCRC Leaders Asia, Leader of the Year - World’s Best Emerging Leader award in the industry category “Construction and Real Estate”.

The annual WCRC Leaders Asia awards are presented by the prestigious WCRCINT Group to business leaders who, through their leadership and foresight, have found extraordinary success in their respective domains. The award is a recognition of Garry Sangha’s leadership of the CCI Group, currently one of the most prestigious names in the Canadian construction industry.

Sangha’s story is in many ways inspiring and extraordinary. While examples of successful Indian origin people abroad are aplenty, what sets Sangha apart is the speed and the manner of his success. Born in the small village of Chahalpur, in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, Sangha immigrated to Canada with his family for better economic opportunities in 1996. A raw 18-year-old with next to no capital, Sangha had to face many hardships and heartbreaks. An avid student, Sangha had dreamt of continuing his studies at the prestigious British Columbia Institute of Technology, to which he had even secured an admission. Like the overwhelming majority of Indian origin immigrants, Sangha wanted to succeed academically which would then pave a path for a comfortable life in Canada. However, economic realities put paid to that dream, and Sangha had to take up work full time.

Lacking any formal skills or qualifications, but well-built and fit, thanks to a youth spent playing lots of football, Sangha was able to find employment in the construction sector. Perhaps it was pure chance that he landed up in that sector. But it set into motion a chain of events that would ensure that instead of being yet another predictable success story of the atypical Indian immigrant, Sangha would have to embark on a completely different, and much more challenging path to find success.

When Garry Sangha entered the construction sector, there weren’t too many people of colour in the industry, let alone people of Indian origin. Hence, as he freely admits, Sangha faced instances of racism as a worker, and resentment as he kept climbing the ladder. Despite the challenges, Sangha had, perhaps inadvertently found his calling. By 2005, less than a decade of having arrived in Canada, Sangha founded Crystal Construction Inc. (CCI), along with his brother-in-law Kuldeep Chohan, and father Ajit Sangha.

Under Garry’s leadership, CCI would go on to become one of the most respected names in the construction industry in Canada, and what started as a single entity, would end up becoming a group, with multiple divisions and companies. Garry’s company has already worked on some of the most landmark projects in Canada, including the Telus Tower in Alberta, Vancouver House, and Rogers Arena Tower in Vancouver. It currently employs more than 1800 people.

However, Sangha has also forged another identity- that of being a serial philanthropist and community leader in the city of Surrey, British Columbia where he lives.  Having lost a close relative to mental health issues, he has freely donated to the tune of a million dollars, to help organizations working for mental health. In an industry as “macho” as construction, talk about mental health is often considered taboo. With a prominent name like Garry Sangha actively talking about it and campaigning to sensitize construction industry members about the issue, there has been a marked change in attitudes and greater acceptance and awareness about the cause. A football lover since childhood, he has also been involved in football administration in Canada, helming one of Surrey’s oldest clubs during its worst crisis and turning around its fortunes. He has also helped start the largest invitational football tournament in North America, the Mayor’s Cup. Garry would go on to serve on the board of British Columbia Provincial Football Association.

Garry Sangha beat serious competition while securing the award in his category, with the elite jury panel having had to consider many eminent and well-known names in the construction industry. In response to winning the award, Sangha stated that he is …”extremely humbled by the honour and while he accepts it with humility, would also give a shout out to the many who are doing wonderful work in their domains, including construction. “

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Canada #England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

2
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

3
Haryana

Farmers block Gurugram expressway

4
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

5
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

7
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

8
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

9
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

10
India

Considering review of basmati rice minimum export price, says government

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court reserves judgement on woman’s plea

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...

Nithari case: Allahabad High Court acquits Surender Koli, Maninder Pandher; overturns death penalty

Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli in Nithari killings case; overturns death penalty

A total of 19 cases had been lodged against businessman Pand...

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

In his petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema and ...

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

The matter will be taken up on October 30

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings

‘At outdoor destination weddings, persons have been grossly ...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Taxi stand operators owe Chandigarh civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Education Ministry revives 500 'lapsed' teaching posts in Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh for two days

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Delhi High Court asks Centre to explain exclusion of single, unmarried women from surrogacy law

Benin national, arrested in drugs case, escapes from Delhi police custody; nabbed later

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple in Patiala