Pushan Bose's latest single has been released through VEVO.

Pushan Bose, who is known for his melodious voice, released his latest single, "Tujhe Dhoonde Revisited," which is a rejuvenated version of an earlier song released with the same name.

The singer has received a lot of positive feedback on his social media accounts since the song's release.

The music has been delivered by Pushan Bose. The lyrics have also been written by Pushan. The guitar is played by Prantik Sur. Pushan, being an ace photographer, has directed and shot this music video himself.

Tujhe Dhoonde Revisited, this music video was shot in Sydney's George St./Harbour Bridge after the first pandemic wave, and depicts the lives of all NRIs (non-resident Indians) who were living far away from their families in India and missing them.

"I like to create everlasting melodies that leave an imprint on the minds of listeners for a long time," Pushan Bose says.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jgMbko8-aa8

