Qlite Global launches their exclusive Grand Experience Centre

Qlite Global, a UK-based electrical manufacturing company, inaugurated an experience centre for Active LED Display event defining the technicalities and highlighting the need for their products in the architecture industry.

13th December 2022: Qlite Global is a leading LED Videowall manufacturing company globally, creating a benchmark with its high-class indoor and outdoor LED Display products and projects with the renown brands in the industry.

In this digital era Seamless Active LED Videowall is a mush show to the appearance of a building. Whether constructing a commercial project, Malls, monuments, hospitals or hotel,Active led displays help determine how people feel when they enter the building, see the statue, walk down the path, and more. Architects consider each element as they turn the design into reality. The event presents a wide range of architectural LED displays to match the ideas of architects and designers and meet the requirements of the building, indoor or outdoor areas.

The event will witness a range of high-class LED displays products including their threemarvelous Active LED solutions, L-shape screens, Curve screens and artistic concept screens. The aim of entering the LED industry was to provide solutions to the architectural projections that are highly getting in demand these days.

With this launch, Qlite Global ensures that its new line of best-in-class products offers EU-standard product quality, Nationstar LED lamps and an indoor front access solution. The products are manufactured with Meanwell power supplies, the most stable power supplies on the Indian market. The screens from LED have an automatic solution for brightness and contrast ratio, a high refresh rate product, a low power consumption solution and a cloud solution.

Mr Sameer Agarwal, Executive Director at Qlite Global, says, "We are excited to launch our new tech products in the Indian markets. With a proficient team of professionals, Qlite is aiming to soar high by exploring different dimensions in the technology sector. The Indian market trends are changing and the demand for innovations and technology is increasing day by day. We at Qlite look forward to making the industry more organized by providing relevant tech solutions."

Qlite Global has accomplished more than 1000 architectural and automation projects in India. The company aims to expand by exploring new dimensions in the tech industry starting with the Active LED Display industry.

 

About Qlite Limited

Qlite Limited is one of the world's leading technology companies with a mission to create a better future for society. Founded in the year -- Qlite Limited has played a pivotal role in transforming the Indian industry from a labour-intensive to an innovation-driven one. To meet market needs and global trends, the company has released its Technology Strategy and Roadmap for 2022, which focuses on developing innovative products and services for smart living and sustainable environments. As part of this effort, Active LED Display Technology is also being strengthened to support various devices.

 

After years of research, Qlite Limited is ready to launch itsinnovative and best-in-class professional display range. For more information please visit https://www.qliteglobal.com/ or mail us akash@qliteglobal.com

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

