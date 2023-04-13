Radha Krishnan Chidambaram aka RK, the founder of the VIP Hair Colour Shampoo and the VIP Snore Care Oil

India’s best VIP Hair Color Shampoo, and the VIP Snore Care Oil is standing out in the beauty and wellness industry. The VIP Hair Colour Shampoo is the first of its kind in the hair color industry globally, allowing hair to be colored without using gloves or a bowl. It is the most convenient hair color, with a combination of shampoo, hair color, and conditioner.

It is noteworthy that the efficiency of the product was proved with the world Guinness record of having 1005 individuals assembled at a single place to apply the VIP Hair Colour Shampoo and showcase the positive results and top-notch quality of the product.

The product is easy to apply to hair, beard, chest, and mustache, and one can get hair color done in just 15 minutes for any length of hair. The VIP Hair Colour Shampoo is clinically proven, and this is a testament to the quality of the product.

Radha Krishnan Chidambaram, popularly known as RK, the founder of the VIP Hair Colour Shampoo and the VIP Snore Care Oil, is making waves in the beauty and wellness industry. RK is a former Indian actor who has appeared in many Tamil films. He was a prominent businessman before he embarked on his journey in films. His real estate business, "Velcome City," was a huge success, but RK wanted to explore the world of entertainment.

He has captured the spotlight as a versatile businessman as well across 21 years. While he has proved his success in various business domains, his latest innovative VIP Hair Colour Shampoo' that arrived in the markets a few years ago witnessed beautiful reception.

After several years in the film industry, RK turned his attention to the beauty and wellness sector. RK has been working on developing products that make life easier for people. The VIP Hair Colour Shampoo and the VIP Snore Care Oil are products that have garnered a lot of attention, and for all the right reasons.

The presence of VIP Hair Colour Shampoo didn't limit itself to the Indian markets alone out found an International reach through the presence of Bollywood's most prominent actor Vivek Oberoi as the brand ambassador.

VIP Hair Colour Shampoo became an instant success in the market. The customers felt it was a great relief and a full stop to the stereotypical hair colouring products and procedures that had lots of disadvantages

The process became as easy as applying hair shampoo without any stains on the skin and palms, which became a major highlighting trait of this product. Actor RK also holds patent rights for this product for the next 20 years.

The VIP Snore Care Oil is a unique product that has gained a lot of popularity worldwide. It is the only product in the world that controls loud snoring. The VIP Snore Care Oil improves breathing and quality of sleep, relieves stress, prevents nasal congestion, and is clinically proven. It helps in 100% easy breathing, making it a game-changer for people who suffer from snoring.

Furthermore, RK has introduced the world's first ready-to-cook biryani kit, which has become a hit among food enthusiasts. The VIP biryani kit provides a complete solution to cook authentic traditional biryani effortlessly at home. RK believes in making life easier for people, and the VIP biryani kit is a testament to that.

RK is a brilliant entrepreneur who has created products that cater to the needs of people. He has changed the game in the beauty and wellness industry with his innovative products. With RK's leadership, VIP is becoming a household name in India and beyond, providing products that improve people's lives in unique ways.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.