Rallying for a Hero: The Urgent Fight to Save Coach Shivukumar

In a small town, Badminton Coach Shivukumar has always been a pillar of strength and an inspiration to everyone. His guidance and unwavering support have been the backbone of the community, especially for the young badminton players he tirelessly trained. Under his mentorship, they achieved the incredible milestone of qualifying to play at the state level.
However, their world was turned upside down when his speech suddenly became slurred, and he struggled to comprehend even the simplest of things. Alarmed, they rushed him to the hospital, where they received devastating news: their beloved coach had suffered a brain stroke.
The doctors have advised immediate brain surgery, warning that any delay could be fatal. The cost of this life-saving surgery and subsequent treatment is immense, amounting to a staggering Rs 20 lakhs. With heavy hearts, they realize that they cannot shoulder this burden alone.
They now reach out to the extended family and community for help. Shivukumar has given them so much—his time, his wisdom, his heart. It is their humble request that everyone come forward and donate whatever they can to support his recovery. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings them one step closer to saving the life of the man who has given them so much.
To extend support, visit :
https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-shivukumar-n-p
Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Sanctity of NEET-UG exam affected, need answers': Supreme Court seeks NTA’s response to paper leak allegations
A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling for a...
J-K bus terror attack: Combing operation enters second day, over 20 picked up for questioning
Security forces sound high alert in Jammu and Rajouri distri...
Signing in: Modi-led new government gets into work gear as ministers assume charge
The four big frontline portfolios stay the same -- Amit Shah...
Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister, says will build Bharat as bulwark against terror, Naxals
After taking charge of the Union home ministry for the secon...
Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supply to Delhi: Atishi
In a press conference here, Atishi alleges that the Haryana ...