Rallying for a Hero: The Urgent Fight to Save Coach Shivukumar

In a small town, Badminton Coach Shivukumar has always been a pillar of strength and an inspiration to everyone. His guidance and unwavering support have been the backbone of the community, especially for the young badminton players he tirelessly trained. Under his mentorship, they achieved the incredible milestone of qualifying to play at the state level.

However, their world was turned upside down when his speech suddenly became slurred, and he struggled to comprehend even the simplest of things. Alarmed, they rushed him to the hospital, where they received devastating news: their beloved coach had suffered a brain stroke.

The doctors have advised immediate brain surgery, warning that any delay could be fatal. The cost of this life-saving surgery and subsequent treatment is immense, amounting to a staggering Rs 20 lakhs. With heavy hearts, they realize that they cannot shoulder this burden alone.

They now reach out to the extended family and community for help. Shivukumar has given them so much—his time, his wisdom, his heart. It is their humble request that everyone come forward and donate whatever they can to support his recovery. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings them one step closer to saving the life of the man who has given them so much.

To extend support, visit :

https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-shivukumar-n-p

