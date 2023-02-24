RERA Authorities appreciate Chester Hills’ Founders & Managing Directors

Recently, the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) visited Chester Hills, which is one of the most well-known residential projects in Himachal Pradesh. The projects did get RERA approval in the initial stages only, therefore the authorities decided to look around the property as part of their routine inspections. The property left a lasting impression on the chairman and other authority members, who gave Chester Hills’s entire team great acclaim including the Founders and Managing Directors, Mr Megh Raj Garg, Mr Sudarshan Singla and Mr Sudhir Singla. Everything in the building, including the infrastructure, the room's size, the amenities, and the open areas, met the benchmarks set by the RERA.

The RERA authorities' primary work is to eradicate any inequalities and problems that exist in the real estate industry. The RERA has the power to request information from any allottee, promoter, or estate agent to inspect their books of accounts, financial records, and other related documents. However, whenever any project ticks all the checkboxes, they also get acknowledged. Therefore, the team RERA gave special mention to the Founders and Managing Directors, Mr Megh Raj Garg, Mr Sudarshan Singla and Mr Sudhir Singla. They acknowledged their efforts and appreciated them for their commendable leadership. It was under their guidance only that their brainchild Chester Hills became one of the best-selling and top-class properties in the beauty that mountains behold.

While talking about the work done by Mr Megh Raj Garg, Mr Sudarshan Singla and Mr Sudhir Singla, the Chairman of RERA stated, “It was honestly commendable to see the work these three pillars of Chester Hills have done in making this project one of a kind. They have incredibly brought their vision into reality and the infrastructure is beyond beautiful. Chester Hills has it all be it top-class amenities or a gated community. I am now excited to witness all the other things which these three creative minds have to offer.”

Chester Hills

Chester Hills in Shivalik Hills, Solan, is one of the most amicable neighbourhoods. There are first-rate amenities present, like opulent multi-cuisine restaurants, a multi-story clubhouse, a four-star hotel nearby where people can hold events, gold-class movie theatres, etc. The complex also includes lavish villas and studio apartments in addition to cosy 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments. An elevator in every block, backup energy, a gated neighbourhood, round-the-clock security, and many more first-rate essentials are also there in the property to make living easy. Chester Hills' proximity to famous organisations, hospitals, and schools is one of its added benefits and makes it one of the best purchases for anyone.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.