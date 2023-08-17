 Reshaping Women’s Wellness With Advanced Medical Technology : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Reshaping Women’s Wellness With Advanced Medical Technology

Reshaping Women’s Wellness With Advanced Medical Technology

Reshaping Women’s Wellness With Advanced Medical Technology


New Delhi (India), August 17: Modern technology has infiltrated clinical practices extensively by providing state-of-the-art solutions that help in healing serious medical problems. The FemTech devices generate a vast amount of data related to women’s health which helps in studying trends, patterns, and potential health risks that can eventually help healthcare professionals make informed decisions. Doctors use medical technology for advanced treatments so that diagnostic accuracy can be improved and medical procedures can be streamlined. 

GenWorks, one of the leading digital healthcare solution providers in India works to make healthcare affordable and accessible. Amongst many other services, the company also sensitizes an increasing number of women about the importance of FemTech by spreading the knowledge of diagnostics, products, and services to focus on women’s health. The company promotes devices for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures such as The New Eva Pro (Digital Colposcope Powered by Al), Thermo Glide (Treating precancerous lesions with thermocoagulation), Braster Pro (AI-Enabled Breast Health Screening Device), TruClear Mechanical Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System, Voluson Series Products (GE Ultrasound System decreasing maternal mortality rate) and many more. 

On using The New Eva Pro, Dr. Leela, Gynecologist, and GyneOncologist said “The New Eva Pro is a portable device and it is easier to carry to camps as it helps extensively in saving images. The device is able to pick up pre-cancer for early treatment with this technology.” On the other hand, Braster Pro is an AI-Enabled breast health screening device that helps clinicians to detect breast cancer timely. Dr. Priya Ganesh Kumar shared how the device helps in case management and said, “A patient aged 46 years old had h/o pain in the left breast and axillary area. On examination, a small mass 2*1cm in size, nonadherent, mobile felt in the left lower lateral quadrant, provisional diagnosis made on CBE fibroadenoma. On visiting Sainiwas Healthcare, a Braster examination was done, with an AI Report showing Benign with no temperature difference. The process saved her life.”

Medicine is a conservative field that approaches innovations related to artificial intelligence algorithms with great caution. The FemTech devices help in fighting diseases that affect the majority of the world's female population. Dr. Artur Drobniak said “For me, the most important thing is growing awareness of patients about breast cancer prevention. In Poland, only 40% of the population of women over 50 perform mammography examinations. New solutions do not emit radiation and are painless. Braster is the so-called "good enough method" and is sensitive enough and cheap to test large groups of the population. It helps in detecting breast cancer earlier and treating it fully in those cases.”

Sharing her views on Braster Pro and Eva, Dr. Uma Maheshwari said “We use Braster for screening women extensively in our clinics as we do not have Mammo within 100 KM of our hospital. Early detection reverses the symptoms and also allows patients to become normal (No thermal changes) during follow-up scans. We also use Eva for cervical screening and Thermoglide to treat precancerous lesions. We have treated many women with precancerous lesions and this has prevented these from becoming cervical cancer.”

In IVF the key to improving first-time success is to ensure a proper diagnosis is done before assisted fertility. Dr. Chithra, a leading IVF expert in Rajapalayam says “Hysteroscopy is examining the inside of the cervix and uterus using a thin, lighted, flexible tube called a hysteroscope. With the new Truclear mechanical hysteroscope technology you can see and treat as against the conventional blind treatment methods, there is no need for anaesthesia and glycine, and more importantly, with the mechanical hysteroscope, you can see the uterine adhesions (fibroid or polyp) that affect conception,  and also to treat immediately in the same sitting by removing such without affecting the uterine walls as in the other techniques that are harmful to the endometrium and end up burning or destroying the endometrial structure.

Dr. Malaraj, a senior IVF expert from Chennai says that “The procedure is very convenient and the key in IVF is to identify the problem in the uterus which can be anything from a polyp or a fibroid or infection or separated uterus, if we are able to identify early and accurately treatment is easy and in TruClear the significant advantage is it can be done in the same sitting as an OPD procedure without creating any complications. Identifying and treating this problem before the IVF procedure is the key to improving success rates and outcomes.”

Dr Madhubala, a senior IVF expert from Tirunelveli says that “TruClear is a true innovation that has a shorter learning curve and can be used by young experts. This technology while improving success rates in IVF also plays a significant role in saving the uterus in postmenopausal women by identifying and treating noncancerous lesions without having to remove the uterus which causes major hormonal and lifestyle complications.”

Dr. Samar Gupte, a consultant Gynaecologist and a Cancer Surgeon says “A digital colposcope helps with respect to many other traditional methods. It is compact, small, portable, and extremely easy to use as it helps to screen remote and far away areas. The biggest support this colposcope provides is that it’s completely paperless and works best with the Urban Elite group which expects their reports to be sent digitally and immediately. The colposcope also helps in picking extremely small lesions at an extremely early stage. Recently we saved a 28-year-old uterus and the credit goes to the promptness of the device.”

Promoting these FemTech devices, GenWorks aspires to make an increasing number of women aware of and embrace the importance of these devices. Women’s health has been overlooked for a long time and FemTech has the power to provide safe and early treatment options that help save their life. Mr. S Ganesh Prasad, Founder, MD & CEO, GenWorks said, “At GenWorks, we aim to ensure that women embrace self-care by offering them a wide range of healthcare accessibility and the FemTech devices we promote help in offering seamless healthcare care to women.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.genworkshealth.com

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

2
Haryana

IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 milestone: Lander Module successfully separates; ready to be moved closer to Moon’s surface

4
Diaspora

Sikh family in London 'ran operation' to defraud Royal Mail of 70 million pounds

5
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

6
Punjab

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

7
Punjab

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Parts of Punjab, Kangra flooded as Pong, Bhakra release water; HP toll rises to 72

9
Chandigarh

Passenger gets ticket refund for missed train

10
Science Technology

India's Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25: race to moon's south pole heats up

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; situation grim in Rupnagar district

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district

CM Bhagwant Mann tours flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur distric...

Shimla Development Plan: Green tribunal had flagged Himachal capital’s vulnerability to natural disasters

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability to natural disasters

A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice BR Gavai likely to exam...

Punjab signs power purchase agreement of 1,200 MW with SJVN

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

CM Bhagwant Mann said free electricity to all farmers will c...

BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Sitting MP Vijay Baghel to take on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh B...

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

Mishaal Hussain Malik appointed as Pakistan’s Minister for H...


Cities

View All

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

More pain for Tarn Taran farmers due to water released from Bhakra dam

Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Punjab Police produces Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Punjab Police produce Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Chandigarh: Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Whenever there is crisis, PM Modi remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Whenever there is crisis, PM Modi remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India’s longest chandelier adorns G20 Leaders’ Summit venue

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

‘We are part of INDIA alliance’: AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP fumes as Congress leader says will fight all seats

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

250 people shifted to safer places at Bholath

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

Punjabi University students at Patiala launch protest over ‘wrongful’ marking of answer sheets

Punjabi University students at Patiala launch protest over ‘wrongful’ marking of answer sheets

City soaks in I-Day fervour

CM Mann confers state awards

Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Thieves strike at university campus again