Right message, right audience: How native advertising is making a real impact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Have you ever noticed that we tend to click on the ads that appear at the top of Google searches? It's almost like second nature. As a company that also specialises in native advertising, we've noticed the rise of this industry in India. Despite the emergence of other forms of advertising, native ads are quickly becoming a preferred medium for marketers that are:

Cohesive with the page content: Native ads are non-interruptive, allowing site visitors to interact with the content naturally as they browse the page.

Assimilated into the design: Native ads are contextually relevant to the content the visitor was searching for, so they naturally stand a better chance of earning attention.

Consistent with the platform behaviour: Native ads look and feel like part of the site where they appear, so they benefit from the implied endorsement of the site or influencer whose content frames the ad.

More Engaging

Successful native advertising involves brands providing interesting and relevant content to engage consumers in blended conversations. In order for this approach to be effective, the brand must be willing to take a backseat and ensure that the content is the main focus.

Serves Targeted Audiences

Programmatic native advertising is a method of displaying native ads to specific groups of people. This type of advertising allows companies to improve their ROI-focused ads by using programmatic auctions. Many believe that programmatic native advertising will make up a significant portion of digital advertising expenditures.

Leverages effective marketing

Native advertising is a clever way for brands to promote themselves without being intrusive. Rather than standing out as an advertisement, it blends in with the content around it, appearing as a natural part of the page. This type of advertising is often found on social media feeds or recommended articles and videos. As a performance marketing mechanism, brands only pay when customers engage with their ads. The success of native ads can be measured by traditional performance marketing metrics such as CTR, bounce rate, pages per session, average session duration, conversions, video views, and completion rates.

Forecast for 2023

Native advertising is poised to become a major driver of growth for the industry, largely thanks to its integration with social media platforms and its reliance on artificial intelligence and user preferences. In addition, the shift towards widget-based native ads is expected to continue as more publishers recognise the benefits of moving away from traditional ad placements. This trend is reflective of a larger shift in the advertising landscape, as brands increasingly focus on creating engaging, contextually relevant content and identifying the best channels for distribution.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.