 Right message, right audience: How native advertising is making a real impact : The Tribune India

Right message, right audience: How native advertising is making a real impact

Right message, right audience: How native advertising is making a real impact

Tejas Rathod, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Mobavenue Media Private Limited



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Have you ever noticed that we tend to click on the ads that appear at the top of Google searches? It's almost like second nature. As a company that also specialises in native advertising, we've noticed the rise of this industry in India. Despite the emergence of other forms of advertising, native ads are quickly becoming a preferred medium for marketers that are:

Cohesive with the page content: Native ads are non-interruptive, allowing site visitors to interact with the content naturally as they browse the page. 

Assimilated into the design: Native ads are contextually relevant to the content the visitor was searching for, so they naturally stand a better chance of earning attention.

Consistent with the platform behaviour: Native ads look and feel like part of the site where they appear, so they benefit from the implied endorsement of the site or influencer whose content frames the ad. 

More Engaging

Successful native advertising involves brands providing interesting and relevant content to engage consumers in blended conversations. In order for this approach to be effective, the brand must be willing to take a backseat and ensure that the content is the main focus. 

Serves Targeted Audiences

Programmatic native advertising is a method of displaying native ads to specific groups of people. This type of advertising allows companies to improve their ROI-focused ads by using programmatic auctions. Many believe that programmatic native advertising will make up a significant portion of digital advertising expenditures.

Leverages effective marketing

Native advertising is a clever way for brands to promote themselves without being intrusive. Rather than standing out as an advertisement, it blends in with the content around it, appearing as a natural part of the page. This type of advertising is often found on social media feeds or recommended articles and videos. As a performance marketing mechanism, brands only pay when customers engage with their ads. The success of native ads can be measured by traditional performance marketing metrics such as CTR, bounce rate, pages per session, average session duration, conversions, video views, and completion rates.

Forecast for 2023

Native advertising is poised to become a major driver of growth for the industry, largely thanks to its integration with social media platforms and its reliance on artificial intelligence and user preferences. In addition, the shift towards widget-based native ads is expected to continue as more publishers recognise the benefits of moving away from traditional ad placements. This trend is reflective of a larger shift in the advertising landscape, as brands increasingly focus on creating engaging, contextually relevant content and identifying the best channels for distribution.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

2
Punjab

NHAI plans to remove Gurdaspur from Delhi-Katra expressway route

3
Trending

Kapil Sharma co-actor Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide by drinking poison during Facebook Live, alleges 'live-in partner...'

4
Jalandhar

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

5
Nation

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

6
Punjab

Nod to independent floors under Punjab VB lens

7
Amritsar

RSC, London, confers registered scientist award on GND varsity student

8
Nation

NEET UG 2023 results: Pranjal and Ashika Aggarwal of Punjab bag all India top 2 female ranks

9
Diaspora

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

10
Punjab

Abuse complaint against Punjab minister Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies on Uniform Civil Code

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies

Those interested and willing can present their views within ...

Militants kill 9, injure 25 in Manipur

9 killed, 10 injured in attack by miscreants in Manipur

The armed miscreants surround Kuki village of Khamenlok area...

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

The victim, identified as Kontham Tejasvini, was staying at ...

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: 50,000 people shifted to temporary shelters in Gujarat; heavy rains, strong winds lash Saurashtra-Kutch

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal, CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal; CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

Mann says BBMB only looks for management of dams and not for...


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief in Chandigarh, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi Police files 5th supplementary charge sheet in conspiracy case

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, best friends set to study MBBS in AIIMS

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

Kapurthala: Hardeep Puri gives job letters to over 150 aspirants

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib