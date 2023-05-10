Ripple Vs. PAT WARS: Which Has The Potential To Dominate The Altcoin Market In 2023?

The crypto market is a dynamic and ever-changing industry with a new story every day. In today’s news, Ripple XRP has been in the spotlight as it won a major legal battle against the SEC, which could lead to its price explosion in the near future. On the other hand, a new altcoin called PAT WARS (PAWS) is making a name for itself in the meme coin scene with its cute Star Wars-themed cat mascots. Read on to learn more.

Ripple Labs Wins Case Against SEC

Recently, Ripple has been facing legal troubles. Attorney Jeremy Hogan provided an update on Ripple Labs Inc's legal case with the US SEC. He highlighted that Judge Torres previously made a ruling against the SEC in a case involving the mining firm Rio Tinto. The SEC appealed the decision, but the appellate court upheld Judge Torres' ruling. In the case, Judge Torres determined that scheme liability does not arise where alleged misrepresentation or omissions are the sole basis of such claims. The SEC had accused Rio Tinto of failing to provide accurate information about the valuation of its coal mine acquired in 2011.

With this recent legal victory against the SEC, Ripple XRP's future is looking brighter, and it has the potential to become a dominant player in the crypto market.

PAT WARS: May The Force Be With Meow

These kitties have got claws, lightsaber claws! PAT WARS (PAWS) is a new meme coin in its first stage of presale. It's fresh on the market, but it’s got lots of potential. As with all meme coins, PAT WARS has its mascots front and center, and these feline Jedi warriors are not only adorable but wise as well. So what sets PAT WARS apart from the other projects that you can invest in? Many things actually.

For example, PAT WARS’ emphasis on community and communal values make it an obvious choice for people looking for just that. PAT WARS builds on these communal values by implementing PAT WARS DAO to facilitate making group decisions for the community and by adding a collection of nifty NFTs that further ingrain the holder by giving them access to exclusive events, content, and opportunities. Additionally, PAT WARS is an ERC-20 token which makes it secure and easily tradable on the Ethereum network.

Coinbase In Hot Water With The SEC As Well

Coinbase is a crypto exchange platform that is used primarily to buy and sell various currencies, as well as a source of information and news on the crypto market.

Recently, Coinbase received a response from the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit regarding its complaint against the SEC over the need for clear rules for trading digital assets. The court has instructed the SEC to respond to Coinbase's writ of mandamus within ten days. Coinbase had filed a lawsuit in April requesting the court to compel the SEC to publicly disclose its stance on a petition submitted several months prior. The petition posed 50 specific questions about the regulatory treatment of certain digital assets, but the SEC had not responded publicly. The ongoing regulatory issues have resulted in Citigroup downgrading Coinbase's shares from "buy" to "neutral."

Legal troubles plague the crypto world at the moment, but we are optimistic that all of those discussions and hearings will result in further legislation and acceptance of crypto as a valid investment option. Hopefully, by the time PAT WARS (PAWS) is released onto the market, the scene will be set for it to achieve its potential and perhaps rise as the next big meme coin and reward its investors as they well deserve.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.