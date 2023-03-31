Ripple (XRP) Lawsuit Set to Conclude, Huobi Token (HT) and Collateral Network (COLT) Ready to Explode

Ripple (XRP) has been at the center of a high-profile legal battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since December 2020.

The lawsuit has captured the attention of many, and the news about a possible conclusion of the matter has caused a slight bull rally for XRP.

Huobi Token (HT) and Collateral Network's COLT, on the other hand, have also been trending across the crypto sphere, with experts predicting that COLT could see a 35x price rally in just six months.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP has been on a steady upward trend over the past week as the highly anticipated legal battle between Ripple and the SEC is expected to come to a conclusion by the end of March.

Interestingly, the amount of XRP held by large investors, colloquially known as "whales," with a balance between 10 million and 100 million tokens, has increased by over 1% since February.

This suggests that these savvy investors may be accumulating XRP in anticipation of a positive outcome for Ripple. Many experts, including legal guru John Deaton, believe that Ripple has a strong chance of winning the case. However, it's worth noting that from a technical standpoint, the recent XRP/USD rally has brought the pair close to a resistance zone, which may result in a bearish reversal in the upcoming weeks.

Should this happen, the next downside target for XRP is around $0.35, which is approximately 25% lower than the current price levels.

Huobi Token (HT)

Now let's talk about Huobi Token (HT), the in-house digital currency of the renowned cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global. As an ERC-20-compliant, decentralized digital asset that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, HT's value is closely linked to the reputation of the Huobi crypto exchange.

However, it's worth noting that other factors also come into play when determining HT's value.

Huobi Token (HT) was launched in January 2018, and since then, it has experienced significant fluctuations in its price. Initially, HT had a relatively stable price of around $2.00 for the first few months of its existence. However, in early May 2018, the price of HT began to increase rapidly, reaching an all-time high of around $6.00 by the end of the month. The next price rally for HT was in 2021, when the token saw an all-time high of over $30.00.

Even though HT has since shed most of its gains in 2021, a 14% trading volume increase in the past 24 hours indicates a possibly new bullish trend that could see the price of HT go up again.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network is shaking things up in the lending industry as the world's first NFT crowdlending platform. With Collateral Network, you can unlock cash from physical assets on the blockchain without the hassle of selling them. Borrowers from all around the world can access fractional loans from DeFi users, who can lend stablecoins at a fixed interest rate.

Collateral Network bridges the gap between the crypto and fractionalization of physical items into NFT, which could revolutionize the pawn and peer-to-peer lending market. And the best part is borrowing on Collateral Network is easy! They mint NFTs that are backed by your physical assets and fractionalize them so users can fund your loan.

You can benefit from Collateral Network's fast turnaround time, privacy features, and transparency. All loan terms are stored in the metadata of the NFT and are accessible on a public blockchain. This way, you can be sure that everything is above board.

The best part is their native token, COLT, grants various benefits, including discounts on borrowing and trading fees, staking rewards, and project governance rights. Industry experts are predicting a price surge of over 3,500% within the next six months.

