 Rise of the Best P2E Projects: Big Eyes Coin, RollerCoin and The Sandbox : The Tribune India

Rise of the Best P2E Projects: Big Eyes Coin, RollerCoin and The Sandbox

Rise of the Best P2E Projects: Big Eyes Coin, RollerCoin and The Sandbox


Make Gaming Great Again: Invest In Best P2E Projects: Big Eyes Coin, RollerCoin, and The Sandbox

Gaming is blood and sweat for gamers. Investing countless hours of life and effort on something they love, ought to be recognized. Like every other vertical that is under transformation - enter blockchains and crypto into the billion-dollar world of gaming.

The Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming market stands as one of the most promising arenas in the web3 space. Its growth is projected to favor entrepreneurs, businesses, and game enthusiasts alike.

In this article, we spotlight the best P2E projects for 2023 that are ripe for investment before the year’s bull run - The Sandbox (SAND), RollerCoin, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The Impact of P2E: A Gamer's Gamechanger?

P2E games signify more than just a monetary revolution. They trigger a massive psychological shift as gamers begin to acknowledge the worth of their skills and assets procured during gameplay.

Play-to-Earn (P2E) games have created a unique environment where players have ownership over their virtual assets, allowing them to trade these assets within the game or on non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces for real-world money. The incorporation of NFTs in gaming has resulted in a reconfiguration for both players and developers, providing a new revenue stream for players and increased engagement for developers.

The Sandbox: A Metaverse of Endless Possibilities

The Sandbox is a virtual metaverse that empowers players to construct, possess, and monetize their gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform has witnessed a staggering 2,900% growth over the past two years, with the token priced at $1.20 as of May 2023.

The ascent of The Sandbox crypto can be attributed to various factors, including the rising popularity of blockchain-based gaming and the increasing partnerships with major brands like Atari and Adidas. Although new and volatile, The Sandbox presents promising long-term prospects backed by a robust team and a clear vision.

RollerCoin: Your Gateway to Crypto Mining Fun

RollerCoin is an innovative online crypto mining game that lets users earn Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and RouletteToken (RLT) tokens through gaming, quests, and tournaments. Since its 2018 launch, it has witnessed significant growth, with its player base expanding from 100,000 in 2020 to over a million in 2022. This surge can be linked to the rising popularity of blockchain gaming and the game's intuitive, user-friendly interface.

Marked as a popular choice among P2E games, RollerCoin prides itself on its user-friendliness. It distinguishes itself from other crypto games by presenting a clean, unambiguous representation of real-world mining.

Big Eyes Coin: Where Meme Coin Meets Gaming

With over $15,926 in donations and $41 million in funds raised, Big Eyes Coin now approaches the concluding stage of its presale round, scheduled to end on June 3rd.

BIG, the cat-themed meme coin, has successfully carved a niche for itself as a significant player in the GameFi realm. It showcases a vast library of over 4,000 games and a myriad of exciting play-to-earn (P2E) prospects.

The BIG team has fuelled anticipation, announcing the launch of its fully operational crypto casino by August 29, 2023, a brief two months post the eagerly awaited BIG debut on June 15.

Owning BIG tokens, now available for presale at a stage 3 price of $0.00017 per token, offers investors exclusive access to a multitude of benefits provided by the casino. This represents a unique opportunity to delve into the infinite potential of the rapidly progressing GameFi sector.

The Final Word

Investing in these best play-to-earn crypto projects is your ticket to the future. If you're a forward-thinking investor with a knack for engaging projects with promising roadmaps, these three ecosystems could be your perfect match. So, research, invest, and enjoy the ride.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi Police head constable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to release pending instalment of 6 per cent DA to government employees

3
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals a Bollywood filmmaker ‘needed to see her underwear’

4
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

5
Punjab

Chintpurni college debarred from fresh MBBS admissions

6
Nation

14 NDA parties deplore Opposition move to boycott Parliament unveiling

7
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building: Party

8
Nation

IndiGo's Chandigarh-Ahmedabad plane experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday: Airline

9
World

Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

10
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi travelling in unknown truck without informing Haryana Police is big violation of security rules: Anil Vij

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro...

Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it; Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...

One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege to inaugurate new Parliament building: Congress

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

The Congress's attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposi...

MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’

MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’

Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet tops Amritsar district with 99%

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet Kaur tops Amritsar district with 99%

Tarn Taran district fares well in PSEB Class XII exams

As mercury soars, health experts advise precautions

Wheat procurement to end today

Punjab CM misleading people on Mastuana Sahib medical college: SGPC chief

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha: Protesters in Mohali armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told

Chandigarh civic body to map shamlat land through differential GPS

Mercury drops 7 notches in Chandigarh in a day

PGI offers free online hearing evaluation of patients

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Three dupe woman of Rs 7.8 lakh on pretext of crypto investment, held

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

99, including 60 women, detained in spa centre raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Latifpura oustees get 15 more days to submit applications

Hoshiarpur: Avantika first in vocational trade

4 arrested with 37-gm heroin in rural areas

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Navpreet Kaur tops Ludhiana district, 3rd in Punjab in PSEB Class XII Results

Man hacked to death by friend at sweetmeat shop

Encroachments removed by MC on Lodhi Club road

12-yr-old raped, man arrested

Eradicating drug menace real tribute to martyr, says minister

Fire breaks out at examination branch of Patiala’s Punjabi University

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Talk on ‘quality in legal research’

Attack on scribe: Case registered

Three travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 crore