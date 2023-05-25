Rise of the Best P2E Projects: Big Eyes Coin, RollerCoin and The Sandbox

Make Gaming Great Again: Invest In Best P2E Projects: Big Eyes Coin, RollerCoin, and The Sandbox

Gaming is blood and sweat for gamers. Investing countless hours of life and effort on something they love, ought to be recognized. Like every other vertical that is under transformation - enter blockchains and crypto into the billion-dollar world of gaming.

The Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming market stands as one of the most promising arenas in the web3 space. Its growth is projected to favor entrepreneurs, businesses, and game enthusiasts alike.

In this article, we spotlight the best P2E projects for 2023 that are ripe for investment before the year’s bull run - The Sandbox (SAND), RollerCoin, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The Impact of P2E: A Gamer's Gamechanger?

P2E games signify more than just a monetary revolution. They trigger a massive psychological shift as gamers begin to acknowledge the worth of their skills and assets procured during gameplay.

Play-to-Earn (P2E) games have created a unique environment where players have ownership over their virtual assets, allowing them to trade these assets within the game or on non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces for real-world money. The incorporation of NFTs in gaming has resulted in a reconfiguration for both players and developers, providing a new revenue stream for players and increased engagement for developers.

The Sandbox: A Metaverse of Endless Possibilities

The Sandbox is a virtual metaverse that empowers players to construct, possess, and monetize their gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform has witnessed a staggering 2,900% growth over the past two years, with the token priced at $1.20 as of May 2023.

The ascent of The Sandbox crypto can be attributed to various factors, including the rising popularity of blockchain-based gaming and the increasing partnerships with major brands like Atari and Adidas. Although new and volatile, The Sandbox presents promising long-term prospects backed by a robust team and a clear vision.

RollerCoin: Your Gateway to Crypto Mining Fun

RollerCoin is an innovative online crypto mining game that lets users earn Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and RouletteToken (RLT) tokens through gaming, quests, and tournaments. Since its 2018 launch, it has witnessed significant growth, with its player base expanding from 100,000 in 2020 to over a million in 2022. This surge can be linked to the rising popularity of blockchain gaming and the game's intuitive, user-friendly interface.

Marked as a popular choice among P2E games, RollerCoin prides itself on its user-friendliness. It distinguishes itself from other crypto games by presenting a clean, unambiguous representation of real-world mining.

Big Eyes Coin: Where Meme Coin Meets Gaming

With over $15,926 in donations and $41 million in funds raised, Big Eyes Coin now approaches the concluding stage of its presale round, scheduled to end on June 3rd.

BIG, the cat-themed meme coin, has successfully carved a niche for itself as a significant player in the GameFi realm. It showcases a vast library of over 4,000 games and a myriad of exciting play-to-earn (P2E) prospects.

The BIG team has fuelled anticipation, announcing the launch of its fully operational crypto casino by August 29, 2023, a brief two months post the eagerly awaited BIG debut on June 15.

Owning BIG tokens, now available for presale at a stage 3 price of $0.00017 per token, offers investors exclusive access to a multitude of benefits provided by the casino. This represents a unique opportunity to delve into the infinite potential of the rapidly progressing GameFi sector.

The Final Word

Investing in these best play-to-earn crypto projects is your ticket to the future. If you're a forward-thinking investor with a knack for engaging projects with promising roadmaps, these three ecosystems could be your perfect match. So, research, invest, and enjoy the ride.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.