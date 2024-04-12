Riya, you’ll marry me if RCB wins’: Aditya’s proposal message on a Good Day note goes Viral

Do you remember the viral Rs 10 note with the message – “Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai''? Well, another Rs 500 note with a man’s message for her crush written on it is doing rounds on the internet. The message written on the currency reads, “Dear Riya, you said you will marry me if RCB wins. I’m waiting for that YES!”
Sharing an image of the note earlier this week, X user @sagarcasm urged netizens to help convince Riya to marry Aditya. The tweet read, “Dear Riya, RCB women already won the cup, atleast engagement hi karlo”
It goes without saying that the tweet led to a meme fest on X and Instagram. While many people couldn’t hold back their laughter saying their wedding would be impossible, some felt sorry for Riya saying “propose karna ka tarika thoda casual hai”.
While netizens were busy watching RCB matches, Riya replied to Aditya with a savage message on another Good Day note. The message reads, “Aditya, I meant the men’s team and not the women’s. Best of luck”. Seeing this fun banter, people started tagging all their friends named Aditya and Riya, asking “this you?”
The internet is still divided on whether Riya and Aditya will get married this year or not, what do you think?
