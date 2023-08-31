Saba Khan and Somi khan to produce Fantasy Land Production’s new show Kaisi Yeh Deewangi

Fantasy land has been producing and creating popular TV shows and they have already been associated with songs, TV and Webseries. A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor and Fantasy Land Production has been giving a platform to new people and actors to showcase their talent and it is now all set to produce an amazing show which, according to the sources, will be produced by Saba Khan and Somi Khan, the BiggBoss 12 semifinalists.
According to the reports and sources Somi Khan’s character will be the likes of Kareena’s character in the movie Bodyguard and her entire look will be different as well. Somi Khan, known for her diverse and dynamic range of characters will be playing as a female lead in the show.
The show will be handled by Mahesh Poojary who is a renowned name and has worked as a Creative Producer for many TV shows, Webseries, and songs. Mahesh had been associated with Zee Tv shows, Pixx Entertainment Production Webseries like Poison, Bhram, Shikshamandal for mxplayer and has also worked on songs with Krishna Kaul, Nishant Malkhani, Siddharth Shukla, Vishal Kothian, Gautam Wig, Donal Bisht and many more.
With Somi Khan in an entirely different look this show is bound to be something very interesting to look forward to.
