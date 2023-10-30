Sachin Manchanda Foundation Steps Up Environmental Conservation Efforts with Multiple Initiatives

Sachin Manchanda Foundation, a prominent non-governmental organisation dedicated to empowering the underprivileged, is set to significantly impact environmental conservation. Recognising the vitality of the global environmental crisis, the Foundation has announced various initiatives and campaigns aimed at promoting sustainable practices, raising awareness, and protecting the environment for future generations.

With a strong commitment to community development across various sectors, the Sachin Manchanda Foundation is extending its mission to include much-needed yet simple environmental conservation efforts. With the goal of creating a greener environment for a better future, the initiatives will focus on significant themes such as water conservation, rainwater harvesting, reducing carbon footprints, and preventing pollution during the festive season.

Mr. Sachin Manchanda, Founder, SM Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, "Our commitment to a sustainable future goes hand in hand with our dedication to the underprivileged. By taking action to protect the environment, we not only ensure a better world for the marginalised but also for everyone. We believe that every drop saved, every effort to reduce pollution, and every tree planted makes a significant difference. Our campaign will focus on activities designed to engage communities and instil eco-friendly habits among people."

Through these efforts, Sachin Manchanda Foundation aims to create a ripple effect of positive change, inspiring individuals and organisations alike to join the fight for environmental preservation.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

