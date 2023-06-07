Sagar Bhardwaj, The Youth ICON of India of Year 2023 , achiever who have become an inspiration

Sagar Bhardwaj is the Youth Icon Award Holder of Year 2023 of India. as you know he was the Youth Icon Award Holder of Year 2021 as well and now 2023 too. The world knows him as a popular music director and singer. His last commercial Song which was Released last Year on Badola Music Production, Mere Bhole by Sagar Bhardwaj was a Super Duper Track and now we got to know that He is coming back again with the biggest song Video very Soon. A Businessman, a music director ,a Singer and a Lifestyle Model and an influencer, Sagar Bhardwaj is the title holder of Youngest artist of Haryanvi Music Industry as well. he has been motivating the youth to strive and ascend beyond their aspirations since he got into the industry. He is the first boy from Gurgaon Haryana who is the Youth Icon for India and Inspiring many artists who want to be a successful person in todays Life. Talking about the recent honour, Sagar says, “Being selected as a Youth Icon is a matter of great pride and responsibility, to lead by example. I’m truly humbled and honoured to be chosen as the icon of today’s youth. I hope to be one for the years to come and i am very Proud to be a Hindu. "

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.