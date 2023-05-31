Sameer Khan roped in to play the parallel lead role in Zee TV's new show Shivshakti

Sameer Khan has been roped in to play the parallel lead role in Zee TV's new show with Arjun Bijlani the male lead.

The show will be produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD. They have earlier produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Radha Mohan, Beyhadh 2, Ek Deewana Tha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and more.

Sameer khan has also done Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Ek tha Raja Ek thi Rani, Ek Ghar Banaunga and Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se as a negative lead, all with Star Plus.