Samir Khan to enter Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein as negative lead

We all know that the makers often introduce exciting new tracks and characters to spice up the drama. Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein on StarPLus is now all set to witness a new entry soon. Samir Khan is all set to make an entry in the show as a negative lead. The actor has worked in show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se as a negative lead earlier which was telecasted on Starplus. He was also seen in Balika Vadhu in Color's channel.

Samir Khan’s entry into the show will definitely spice up the drama. Talking about the character, Samir told that it is like coming back home for him. This is his second project with StarPlus as before, Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein, he has played negative role in the show - Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se. He also said that it’s been his long-standing dream and he always wanted to be a part of the Shaika and Cockrow Production. So playing Ayush in Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein is like a wish being ticked off his acting bucket list.

Samir further said that performing a negative character is extremely challenging and fun at the same time. Although, I have mostly played negative characters on TV so far, every character has been very different from the other and hence the challenge as well as fun never ceases. He also said that he just hopes that he is able to do justice to his character and the fans give him the same love they do to the show.