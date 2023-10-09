 Sandeep Malik Celebrates SUNDAYS WITH SANDY Annual Day and Unveils Exciting Plans for the Future : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Sandeep Malik Celebrates SUNDAYS WITH SANDY Annual Day and Unveils Exciting Plans for the Future

Sandeep Malik Celebrates SUNDAYS WITH SANDY Annual Day and Unveils Exciting Plans for the Future

Sandeep Malik Celebrates SUNDAYS WITH SANDY Annual Day and Unveils Exciting Plans for the Future


New Delhi (India), October 9: On October 7th, 2023, Sandeep Malik, a multifaceted talent known as an Actor, Writer, Filmmaker, and Social Media Influencer, marked a remarkable milestone as he celebrated the Annual Day of his brainchild, SUNDAYS WITH SANDY. This special occasion was graced by close friends and collaborators, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration.

SUNDAYS WITH SANDY, founded by Sandeep Malik on October 7th, 2021, has rapidly ascended the ranks and is now recognized among the top 20 Pioneering Companies in 2023. This achievement underscores Sandeep's dedication and visionary leadership in creating a platform that has resonated with audiences around the world.

Among the event's highlights was the acknowledgment of Sandeep Malik's exceptional cinematic work. His film, "Ishq Nahi Jsmani Hain Roohani," not only captivated audiences but also garnered prestigious awards, including the Best Short Film and Best Story accolades from the International Film Festival. This recognition is a testament to Sandeep's storytelling prowess and his ability to touch hearts through his work.

Sandeep Malik also unveiled his eagerly awaited next project, "Khali Lifafa," a film that revolves around the profound theme of a mother's love. With his track record of creating meaningful and emotionally resonant content, anticipation for this upcoming release is already running high.

In a further display of his commitment to nurturing creative talent, Sandeep Malik announced the imminent launch of a "School of Acting." This initiative aims to identify, nurture, and encourage aspiring actors and creatives, providing them with the guidance and opportunities they need to thrive in the entertainment industry.

 

What made this celebration even more special was the fact that October 7th also marks Sandeep Malik's birthday. His journey in entertainment has been marked by resilience and determination, as he has faced and overcome numerous challenges. This resilience has undoubtedly been one of his greatest strengths, driving him to reach new heights of success.

Sandeep Malik's Annual Day celebration was a testament to his achievements, unwavering spirit, and commitment to fostering creativity in the entertainment world. As SUNDAYS WITH SANDY continues to make waves in the industry, the future holds even greater promise.

About Sandeep Malik: Sandeep Malik is a versatile talent in the entertainment industry, known for his roles as an Actor, Writer, Filmmaker, and Social Media Influencer. His brainchild, SUNDAYS WITH SANDY, has rapidly risen to prominence and is among the top 20 Pioneering Companies in 2023. Sandeep's dedication to storytelling and his commitment to nurturing creative talent make him a prominent figure in the world of entertainment.

#Sandeep Malik, SUNDAYS WITH SANDY, Annual Day #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada

3
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

4
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

5
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

6
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

7
World

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

8
World

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

9
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

10
Himachal

IOC-truck union standoff sparks LPG crisis in Kangra

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Israel goes on war footing after Hamas attack, calls 300,000 reservists; conflict death toll mounts to 1,300

Israel goes on war footing after Hamas attack, calls 300,000 reservists; conflict death toll mounts to 1,300

Netanyahu says response will ‘change the Middle East’ | Hezb...

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Negotiations on to ensure freedom of Israeli women and child...

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has be...

Elections dates to 5 states to be announced shortly

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23; Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on N...

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

Canada PMO said Trudeau underscored the importance of respec...


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

AAP to contest polls with full strength in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; candidates to be announced soon: Kejriwal

Man held at Delhi airport for misbehaving with passengers, damaging Cairo flight seats

Plumber dies after getting stuck in lift in Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated