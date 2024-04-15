 Second-Hand Cars, First-Class Choice: Hyderabad's Route to Saving the Planet : The Tribune India

Second-Hand Cars, First-Class Choice: Hyderabad's Route to Saving the Planet

Second-Hand Cars, First-Class Choice: Hyderabad's Route to Saving the Planet


In the bustling city of Hyderabad, a new trend is emerging on the streets: the rise in popularity of pre-loved, or second-hand, cars. This growing interest is not merely a reflection of the city's savvy economic choices but also an increasing awareness of the positive impact these choices have on the environment. With CARS24 at the forefront of this shift, Hyderabad's residents are demonstrating that opting for a used car can be both a practical decision and a vote for sustainability. In fact, the leading autotech platform recorded a 75 percent increase in the sales of used cars in 2023 compared to 2022 further cementing the notion that the two E’s- economical and  eco-friendly are popular among car buyers in the city.

A Balance of Benefits

The appeal of second-hand cars has traditionally been anchored in their affordability and convenience. However, a significant layer has been added to this foundation: environmental consciousness. As more people choose used cars in Hyderabad, they're finding a harmonious balance between economic benefits and ecological responsibility. This shift is indicative of a broader transformation in consumer attitudes, where the value of a product is not just in its price tag but also in its environmental footprint.

Why Pre-Loved Cars?

Pre-loved cars offer a compelling proposition. Economically, they allow buyers to get more value for their money, accessing higher-end features and models that would be out of reach when buying new. The depreciation curve of cars means that a vehicle loses a significant portion of its value within the first few years, making used cars a smart financial choice.

Environmentally, the choice is equally clear. Opting for a used car reduces the demand for new car production, which in turn minimises the carbon emissions and resource consumption associated with manufacturing. Every pre-loved car purchase is a step towards reducing the cumulative environmental impact of the automotive industry, aligning with Hyderabad's growing eco-consciousness.

The Evolving Market

Platforms like CARS24 are catalysing this shift towards pre-loved cars by making the process as straightforward and trustworthy as buying new. With comprehensive checks, certifications, and a transparent buying process, they're removing the stigma traditionally associated with used cars. This ease of purchase, combined with the economic and environmental advantages, is compelling more Hyderabadis to embrace the pre-loved car market.

Mileage and the Environment: Two Sides of the Same Coin

In Hyderabad, the concern for mileage is not just about the cost of running a car but increasingly about its environmental impact. Fuel-efficient vehicles are in demand, not only for their economic benefits but also for their lower carbon footprints. Used Hyundai Grandi10 cars in Hyderabad were customer’s top choice along with other smaller yet smarter cars including Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai elite i20,  Maruti Swift & WagonR, Honda City, Tata Tiago etc. Not only this, people are also increasingly buying CNG cars and are regularly searching for pre-loved EVs. In fact, CARS24 recorded a 291 percent increase in the sales of second hand CNG cars in 2023 in comparison to the previous year. This dual focus on mileage and eco-friendliness reflects a deepening understanding among Hyderabad's residents of how interconnected economic and environmental health truly are.

Financing Green Choices

The growth of innovative financing options, such as those offered by CARS24, is making it easier for people to choose environmentally friendly, pre-loved cars. These financial products are tailored to meet the needs of a diverse range of buyers, ensuring that more people can afford to make choices that are good for their wallets and the planet.

The Cultural Shift

This rise in the popularity of pre-loved cars in Hyderabad is more than just a trend; it's a cultural shift towards greater environmental responsibility. As the city continues to grow, its residents are proving that it's possible to make choices that benefit both the individual and the planet. In Hyderabad, choosing a pre-loved car is a first-class choice for anyone looking to be environmentally conscious while navigating the city in style and comfort.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

