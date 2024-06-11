 Section 80D of the Income Tax Act: All You Need to Know : The Tribune India

Section 80D of the Income Tax Act: All You Need to Know

Section 80D of the Income Tax Act: All You Need to Know


Health insurance is one of the most effective investments individuals can make to cover unexpected medical bills. Unfortunately, the majority of individuals in India rely on their life savings to cover medical expenses rather than purchasing medical insurance, which leads to drained savings and bad credit. To encourage people to get medical insurance, the government has implemented tax reductions under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act of 1961.

Here is a comprehensive guide on Section 80D, covering everything you need to know.

What is Section 80D of Income Tax Act?

Section 80D of the Income Tax Act permits taxpayers to claim deductions for the premiums paid on health insurance policies. This deduction is applicable to individuals and HUFs for premiums paid for policies covering self, spouse, dependent children, and parents. Besides, it covers the preventive health check-ups and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or any scheme announced by the government.

Eligibility for Deduction under Section 80D

In order to get the deduction under Section 80D, the taxpayer should make sure that the premium is paid through non-cash ways like cheque, bank draft, credit card, or online banking. The cash payments are allowed only for the preventive health check-ups until a certain limit.

The deduction is available for:

  • Individual taxpayers for premiums paid for self, spouse, dependent children, and parents.
  • HUFs for premiums paid for any member of the HUF.

Deduction Limits Under Section 80D

The amount of deduction available under Section 80D varies based on the age of the insured individuals:

1.     For Individuals and their Families:

  • Up to Rs 25,000 per financial year for premiums paid for self, spouse, and dependent children.
  • An additional Rs 25,000 for premiums paid for parents under 60 years of age.
  • If the taxpayer or their spouse is aged 60 or above, the limit increases to Rs 50,000.

2.     For Senior Citizens:

  • An increased deduction of Rs 50,000 per financial year for premiums paid for parents aged 60 or above.
  • The same higher limit of Rs 50,000 applies if the individual taxpayer or their spouse is a senior citizen.

3.     Preventive Health Check-ups:

  • Deduction up to Rs 5,000 per financial year, which is included within the overall limits of Rs 25,000 or Rs 50,000. This covers expenses incurred on preventive health check-ups for self, spouse, dependent children, and parents.

Total Deduction Available

By combining the deductions, the maximum deduction a taxpayer can claim under Section 80D is as follows:

  • For individuals below 60 years: Rs 25,000 (self, spouse, children) + Rs 25,000 (parents) = Rs 50,000.
  • For individuals and parents above 60 years: Rs 50,000 (self, spouse, children) + Rs 50,000 (parents) = Rs 100,000.
  • For individuals below 60 years with parents above 60 years: Rs 25,000 (self, spouse, children) + Rs 50,000 (parents) = Rs 75,000.

Important Points to Consider Regarding Section 80D

There are some points you should know about the deductions under Section 80D:

  • Non-Cash Payments: As stated earlier, premiums must be paid by non-cash means to be allowed for the deduction. Only preventive health check-ups are taken into account as cash payments are not considered for this purpose.
  • Family Definition: For Section 80D, "family" is defined as the taxpayer, their spouse, and dependent children. Dependent children can be both the minor and the adult children who are dependent on the taxpayer.
  • HUFs: The deductible can be claimed by the HUF for the premiums paid for the health insurance of any of its members.

Documentation Required

To claim the deduction under Section 80D, the following documents should be maintained:

  • The receipts of the premiums paid, with the name of the insured, the relation of the insured to the taxpayer, and the amount paid clearly stated
  • The policy documents which are providing the coverage details and the duration of the insurance are given
  • Receipts for the preventive health check-ups if you are claiming the deduction for such expenses

Benefits of Section 80D

The benefits of Section 80D extend beyond mere tax savings. Here’s why this section is beneficial:

  1. Encouragement for Health Check-ups: The deduction of preventive health check-ups from the taxes motivates the taxpayers to check their health on a regular basis.
  2. Support for Senior Citizens: The increased deduction limits for senior citizens show that the government recognizes the higher health-related expenses with age and offers more financial relief.
  3. Tax Planning: Section 80D is a good way for taxpayers to plan their taxes, thus, they can reduce their taxable income and also be sure that they are well-covered by health insurance.

The Bottom Line

Section 80D of the Income Tax Act is a key provision that not only emphasizes the importance of medical insurance but also provides a significant tax benefit. With the healthcare costs increasing, the use of such tax provisions is mandatory for effective financial planning.

To get affordable premiums on your health insurance and ample number of features and benefits, contact ACKO today about policies and terms.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

