SecureMyScholarship - the Edtech Startup disbursing millions in scholarships to students looking to study in the USA and elsewhere

A dream location for many students hoping to study abroad is the United States of America. Why not, too? The US economy, educational system, and infrastructure are all flourishing. The United States of America boasts some of the best universities in the world, more millionaires than any other country, and career pathways to Wall Street, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley for students.

The goal of Dubai-based edtech startup SecureMyScholarship.com is to enable students all around the world to fulfill their desire to attend university in the United States. The young startup, which is dedicated to empowering future students, is on a mission to disburse $100 million dollars in university scholarships to aspiring students looking to study abroad.

The first of its kind scholarship search engine is a reflection of SecureMyScholarship's commitment to closing the achievement gap between gifted students who lack adequate finances and esteemed American universities. With its cutting-edge and unique platform that links students with scholarships to study in the USA and other countries around the world, SecureMyScholarship is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of tens of thousands of ambitious and aspiring young students from all over the world.

An important issue facing India's youth today is the lack of availability of affordable higher education in a nation where access to top-notch education is usually seen as a privilege enjoyed only by the wealthiest citizens of the nation. Due to the high costs associated with studying abroad, many applicants have given up on their dreams of enrolling in top ranked universities throughout the world.

By any measure, more than 500,000 Indian students pursued higher education abroad in 2022 alone, many of whom signed up for study abroad programs in the United States. Still, these numbers represent a tiny fraction of the 13 million Indian youth who reach adulthood each year.

If you ask any of these 13 million aspirational and youthful Indians, the majority will tell you that the United States of America is their top choice for a university education. Unfortunately, less than 5% of them will be able to realize this dream, thus underscoring the problem and reinforcing the need for a more effective method.

Scholarships to study in the United States

In collaboration with its partner universities, SecureMyScholarship provides guaranteed scholarships and fee waivers in an effort to close the financial gap for prospective students. Utilizing its state-of-the-art technology, it easily connects students with qualified university scholarship options.

Many students from India and other countries have already seen significant life changes due to this effort. Because of SecureMyScholarship's open and intuitive design, students have been able to lower their university tuition costs drastically. More significantly, it guarantees that the scholarship funds are received by the intended beneficiaries, and not lost in red tape or bureaucracy.

SecureMyScholarship.com was created in November 2021 by Ian and Craig Fernandes, a father-son duo living in Dubai, UAE. Their goal, as NRIs living in Dubai, was to create equal opportunities to access top ranked universities around the world for young people from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds. Since its founding, the business has expanded quickly, employing over 25 people in 5 countries and raising over $500,000 from angel investors who support the platform's goal of democratizing access to quality higher education.

With over 350 partner universities, including over 150 in the United States, offering over 80,000 courses, the SecureMyScholarship.com platform is a veritable gold mine of opportunities. Prominent options for those interested to study at universities in the USA include the University of Massachusetts, Cleveland State University, and Arizona State University. However, the platform's reach extends beyond the borders of the US. Prominent universities such as the University of Birmingham, Heriot-Watt University and the University of Wollongong in Dubai, and University of Sussex, Queen Mary University of London, and Middlesex University in the UK are among the other universities that students can access through the state of the art platform.

Prospective students can easily browse SecureMyScholarship.com and filter for scholarship opportunities according to their desired location, program, academic level, and budget. The platform stands out for its transparency in a sector known for its opaqueness. A detailed list of all the fee waivers, bursaries, and scholarships offered to students can be found on each university's page on the platform. After making a decision, students can use SecureMyScholarship.com to apply directly to the university and scholarship of their choice by completing a quick application that takes less than five minutes from start to finish. The committed support staff at SecureMyScholarship ensures every application is complete before sending it to the university for final review to maintain quality and accuracy.

After applying to university via SecureMyScholarship.com, students usually receive their scholarship confirmation and offer letter from the university one to three weeks later. And the final flourish? The application process is totally free from start to finish.

By helping students secure over $7 million in scholarships as of September 30, 2023, SecureMyScholarship has helped thousands of students from deserving families in India and other countries realize their dreams of a quality higher education at a top ranked university. 

About SecureMyScholarship.com

The innovative ed-tech startup SecureMyScholarship.com, based in Dubai, was founded to enable students from India, the UAE and around the world to pursue quality higher education while minimizing their tuition expense. With the help of partnerships with international institutions and a cutting-edge scholarship search engine, the platform seeks to lower the cost of high-quality education. SecureMyScholarship has changed thousands of lives since its November 2021 launch, and its founders, Craig and Ian Fernandes, are proud to have awarded over $7 million in scholarships to date.

 

