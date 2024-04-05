 Selecting The Right Investment Channel - A Brief Guide by Vida Markets Specialists : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Selecting The Right Investment Channel - A Brief Guide by Vida Markets Specialists

Selecting The Right Investment Channel - A Brief Guide by Vida Markets Specialists

Selecting The Right Investment Channel - A Brief Guide by Vida Markets Specialists


Investment has always been an integral part of financial planning, allowing individuals to grow their wealth and secure their financial future. From ETFs, stocks, and gold to more sophisticated financial instruments like CFDs, each option comes with its own benefits and risks. In this article, Vida Markets experts explain and highlight the different investment vehicles, focusing on the unique allure of CFD trading as a potentially lucrative choice.

1. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

ETFs are undoubtedly the most effective avenue for investors to diversify their portfolios without the hassle of handling individual assets. These funds channel money to different stocks, bonds, or securities thus, reducing the impact of poor performance of any individual asset. 

In addition, some ETFs focus on specific sectors such as healthcare, technology, or corporations that offer higher dividends, thereby allowing investors to venture into industries that they have confidence in. 

2. Stocks

Stocks as an investment offer the advantage of owning a part of a selected company's future. This investment strategy is most suitable for investors who have a diversified portfolio and are willing to accept some extra risk in the pursuit of bigger returns. 

3. Gold

Traditionally, gold has been regarded as a safe haven asset and, therefore, acts as a solid hedge against economic downturns. Its performance is deemed to be minimally associated with other assets which enables investors to protect their wealth in times of uncertainty. On the other hand, the growth potential of gold is much less than that of stocks and mutual funds, which makes it suitable as a conservative investment option.

4. Contracts For Difference (CFD) Trading

Emerging as an exciting choice for people looking for flexibility and the possibility of substantial returns, CFD trading allows traders to accrue potential returns without being the owner of the asset. Here are several advantages of CFD trading that make it an attractive option for market enthusiasts: 

Leverage: CFD trading provides the option of using leverage whereby traders can hold a large position with relatively smaller capital.  

Market Access: Through CFDs, users can access a vast scope of markets, with stocks, foreign exchange, indices, commodities, and other instruments all available on one platform. Consequently, traders can create a diversified portfolio and exploit various market opportunities. Short Selling: Unlike traditional avenues, CFD trading supports short selling, which means that traders can earn from falling prices. This is an especially useful feature when the markets are unstable or the trend is down. 

Cost Efficiency: CFD trading usually has lower transaction costs and entry barriers compared to buying the original asset. 

Vida Markets is one of the notable brokerage platforms where traders can access a wide range of CFDs including equities and crypto. The platform prides itself on providing advanced trading tools, market platforms, and real-time data analytics to enhance trading decisions and strategies.

Conclusion

The investment landscape is full of various options, where each asset group has its unique set of traits and risk profiles. In this sphere, CFDs have swiftly become the preferred trading instrument amongst traders owing to their dynamic nature that supports a wide range of strategies and risk management options. However, note that engaging with markets without an actual understanding of your financial goals and risk tolerance can be a recipe for disaster, hence it is essential to carry out thorough due diligence.

 

Image Source: https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/nighttime-analysis-guy-typing-laptop-home-office_41052019.htm 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

2
India

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

3
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

4
India

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

5
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

6
IPL 2024

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

7
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

8
Chandigarh

Tremors felt in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

9
Health

‘Bird flu 100 times worse than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animals

10
Punjab

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; focuses on ‘Paanch Nyay’

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

Grand Old Party also promises to fill 30 lakh jobs, conduct ...

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

He had faced the wrath of the Supreme Court which ordered hi...

‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto

‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto

Also takes a dig at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Supreme Court imposes interim stay on Allahabad High Court order on UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court imposes interim stay on Allahabad High Court order on UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Three-judge Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud issues notice to...

Kejriwal's photo behind jail: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

Kejriwal's behind-bars photo: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

During a digital briefing by Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal...


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Amritsar Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Amritsar Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

BJP not vocal for local in Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat discussions

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

EC notice to Atishi over statement on BJP's 'poaching' bid

EC notice to Delhi minister Atishi over statement on BJP's 'poaching' bid

Is Election Commission a ‘subsidiary organisation’ of BJP, asks Delhi minister Atishi after being served showcause notice

'Will meet you soon outside': Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

Visit your areas, solve people’s problems, Delhi CM tells AAP MLAs

Kejriwal's behind-bars photo: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

NGT imposes ~25K fine on Jalandhar MC

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Jalandhar: Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in Ludhiana police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal Singh from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib