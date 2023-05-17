 Shiba Inu vs Dogecoin, Experts Say Tradecurve Will Produce Better ROI : The Tribune India

Shiba Inu vs Dogecoin, Experts Say Tradecurve Will Produce Better ROI

As cryptocurrency continues to disrupt the financial world, investors are constantly on the lookout for the next big thing. Experts are focusing on a new cryptocurrency, Tradecurve (TCRV). This comes after meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have gained attention.

Shiba Inu: The Doge's Rival

Shiba Inu (SHIB), has been barking up the crypto charts, jostling for space alongside Dogecoin. As a decentralized meme token that grew into a vibrant ecosystem, Shiba Inu has shown promise beyond the gimmicks.

Shiba Inu, the cryptocurrency that was created three years ago, was inspired by Dogecoin. While it was initially introduced as a "meme" coin, it has since grown into a serious player in the crypto world.

However, SHIB has found itself in an unsteady position recently. The token's price fell to a 6-month low, sinking below the pivotal $0.000009 support level. This drop has sent ripples through the SHIB community, leading to widespread speculation about the token's future trajectory. The current market cap for Shib stands at $5.20B.

Dogecoin: The Original Meme Coin

Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme token, started as a light-hearted alternative to Bitcoin has found its place in the crypto world with its own dogecoin communities. It also developed a dedicated community of supporters including Elon Musk.

Established in December 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, Dogecoin (DOGE) began its journey as a lighthearted riff on Bitcoin. The primary goal of the brand was to reach a larger audience, this was accomplished with its fun and friendly brand image that featured a logo of the Shiba Inu dog from the "Doge" meme.

DOGE has been making news lately with its adoption by businesses and celebrities alike. One significant development is the SpaceX announcement of launching a satellite named DOGE-1 to the moon, funded entirely by Dogecoin. This move validates DOGE's legitimacy, potentially triggering a surge in its value.

However, like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin also suffers from price volatility. While its adoption and community support are robust, the question remains: can Dogecoin yield a better ROI for its holders?

Tradecurve (TCRV): The Underdog Poised for Success

In the shadow of these popular meme coins emerges a new contender: Tradecurve (TCRV). Unlike Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, Tradecurve isn't a meme token but a hybrid exchange that will combine crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities trading under one roof. Its approach provides an opportunity for users to diversify their trading activities, potentially maximizing their returns.

Tradecurve's unique proposition lies in its hybrid trading model that will combine the best of centralized and decentralized exchanges. It will enable users to deposit crypto and trade derivatives without needing to complete a rigorous KYC procedure. At the same time, the platform promises deep liquidity and fast execution.

The platform will also feature its native utility token TCRV, with a total fixed supply of 1.8 billion. TCRV Holders will enjoy trading fee discounts, staking rewards to earn a passive income and access to exclusive bonuses.

The platform plans to launch at the end of its presale. This is expected to cause the TCRV native token price to surge. This could result in a significant return on investment (ROI) for early investors. Analysts are predicting a 5000% surge during the presale.

Experts believe that Tradecurve's innovative approach could outperform Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in terms of returns. Tradecurve offers a privacy-focused and flexible trading platform. This makes it a promising investment in the crypto market, as there is potential for high token appreciation.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

