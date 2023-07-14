 Shreeman Legend Takes Pune by Storm: A Meet and Greet Event Beyond Expectations : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Shreeman Legend Takes Pune by Storm: A Meet and Greet Event Beyond Expectations

Shreeman Legend Takes Pune by Storm: A Meet and Greet Event Beyond Expectations

Shreeman Legend Takes Pune by Storm: A Meet and Greet Event Beyond Expectations


‘Aala re aala apna Shreeman Bhau aala’, roaring high voices and cheers made Pune shout louder when the sensational Shreeman Legend aka Siddhant Pravin Joshi enters a mall in Pune City. Yes, the most popular content creator, gamer, and live streamer Siddhant Joshi, popularly known as Shreeman Legend charismatic presence creates waves of excitement as he graces Pune with his dynamic persona.  

Siddhant Pravin Joshi, popularly known as Shreeman Legend, recently embarked on a thrilling adventure in Pune city, hosted by Lenovo, where he held a meet and greet session with his devoted fans. The event turned out to be an unprecedented success, with an overwhelming crowd of over 10,000 people flocking to the venue to catch a glimpse of their beloved internet sensation. The energy in the air was palpable as Shreeman Legend's arrival created a wave of excitement and anticipation among the eager fans.

The meet-and-greet session was truly an unforgettable experience for Shreeman Legend and his fans. From the moment he stepped onto the stage, the atmosphere was electrifying, with cheers, applause, and chants filling the air. Fans were thrilled to have the opportunity to interact with their idol up close and personal, and the excitement was evident on their faces. Shreeman Legend, known for his down-to-earth nature and humble demeanour, took the time to individually greet and engage with as many fans as possible, leaving a lasting impression on each one.

The overwhelming turnout at the meet and greet event highlighted the deep connection between Shreeman Legend and his fans. The immense support and loyalty demonstrated by the fans highlighted the power of social media in bringing people together and creating a sense of community. The event served as a platform for fans to express their gratitude and appreciation for the content, entertainment, and inspiration that Shreeman Legend consistently provides.

Shreeman Legend's love for gaming shines through in his content, captivating a large audience of gaming enthusiasts. With his main channel, Shreeman Legend Live, boasting an impressive 1.94 million subscribers, and his secondary channel, ShreeMan LegenD, amassing 486K subscribers, his influence and reach continue to expand. His dedication to the gaming community is further demonstrated through collaborations with renowned brands such as ASUS, LG Ultra gear, KFC, Lenovo, TVS Apache, Logitech, Realme, Windows, JBL, and Comiccon India to name a few.

For a meet and greet event in Pune, the organizers anticipated a turnout of around 2,000 enthusiastic fans. However, the response far exceeded expectations, as over 10,000 people flocked to the event, eagerly awaiting the chance to meet the illustrious Shreeman Legend.

The enormous response and presence were evidence of his influence on the gaming industry and the esteem with which his supporters hold him.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Alert for heavy rain over next four days

2
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

3
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

4
Nation

Water level in reservoirs up, beats 10-yr average

5
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

6
Trending

Wife leaves home after husband used 2 tomatoes to cook food

7
Haryana

HPSC withdraws HCS result, to declare it again

8
Chandigarh

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

9
Nation

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

10
Punjab

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

Thousands of spectators converge to witness the historic lau...

Rain predicted as Yamuna water flows back towards Delhi, red alert in Faridabad

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital for S...

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, th...

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

In May this year, the AAP government had changed the office ...

SGPC announces launch of YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar’ channel to air...


Cities

View All

SGPC announces launch of YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

DU moves High Court against order setting aside debarment of NSUI leader over screening of BBC documentary

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge