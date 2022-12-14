 Shreyash Shandiliya’s SoulFul Musik World, conglomerated seed of SoulFul 1 World, delivers everything in music and movie making : The Tribune India

Shreyash Shandiliya’s SoulFul Musik World, conglomerated seed of SoulFul 1 World, delivers everything in music and movie making

Shreyash Shandiliya establishes SoulFul Musik World, a new branch of SoulFul Musik Academy. The goal is to help music enthusiasts at every level, from taking the first step to achieving their dreams.

Pursuing a musical dream is never simple. To achieve one goal, several actions must be taken, starting with receiving the appropriate training. Another difficulty is finding an affordable instrument for music or a related subject. The next step after mastering an instrument and receiving training is to record it, which necessitates looking for a studio that is both affordable and of excellent quality. The challenges don’t stop there; after recording, there are still publication and marketing considerations. Even after successfully performing such a huge task, one still needs to organise a successful event and manage it within a reasonable budget. Although it takes time, SoulFul Musik World provides you with everything you need to launch a musical career in one place.

 

What is SoulFul Musik World?

SoulFul Musik World is a cherished tree with greener branches that serves any music enthusiast's needs. It is the manifestation of Shreyash Shandiliya, the company's founder, who is well-known in the music industry for his work as a vocalist, songwriter, and lyricist. He put in more effort, even without assistance, and eventually established himself as a leader in the field. Through SoulFul Musik World, a conglomerated seed of SoulFul 1 World that emerged from SoulFul Musik Academy, he is now helping anyone who wishes to pursue a career in music.

 

Departments in SoulFul Musik World

The correct training is the foundation of any career. The true professional training offered by SoulFul Musik Academy ranges from beginning to expert levels. It offers classes in ear training, Western music, classical, semi-classical, and instrument training. The Academy does not simply teach the notes of a few songs but rather trains the learner in true music. It even provides the hostel facilities, making learning accessible to all.

 

Then during or after training, any student would need the required instruments, which is why SoulFul Musik World has a rental division and store - SoulFul Musik Store - where anybody can buy or rent a range of instruments for practice, increasing the effectiveness of the teaching process. Anyone with an additional instrument is permitted by the department to rent it out so that someone else can use it, which is advantageous for both the owner and the user. 

 

After giving the best training, The SoulFul Musik Studio helps record any originals at the most affordable rates. The studio features the best equipment for producing high-calibre music on a budget. Now, when the recording has been done, one needs to launch a successful cover, for which SoulFul Musik World has a PR team, a digital marketing team, a website team, and everything else.

 

Shreyash Shandiliya even has something for people with passion for movie making, another division of SoulFul Musik World, SoulFul Film Making. It instructs music lovers in all aspects of filmmaking, including writing, editing, and cinematography.

After the success of any cover or original, next comes to mind is a grand event. To manage events, SoulFul Musik World now has a department called SoulFul Event. This department comes in handy when an artist is just starting and the public shows them a lot of love and support.

SoulFul Musik World, which evolved from SoulFul Academy, understands all your requirements for a successful career in music and filmmaking. If you have the passion, they have the answer!

  

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

