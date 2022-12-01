 Shudhanshu Dwivedi: Successful E-Commerce Entrepreneur Sharing His Opinion About E-Commerce Dropshipping : The Tribune India

Shudhanshu Dwivedi: Successful E-Commerce Entrepreneur Sharing His Opinion About E-Commerce Dropshipping

Shudhanshu Dwivedi: Successful E-Commerce Entrepreneur Sharing His Opinion About E-Commerce Dropshipping


The E-Commerce industry has been skyrocketing in recent years, and as many start-ups and online businesses try to get a slice of the pie, E-Commerce dropshipping comes up as an easy alternative that anyone can experiment with to see if they have what it takes to build an e-commerce empire or even just make some money on the side.

Shudhanshu Dwivedi is an e-commerce entrepreneur with multiple experiences in the field. He has been running his own e-commerce business for three years now, and he is ready to share his insights about successful e-commerce dropshipping. Here are some of the core features of dropshipping business, and how you can apply them to your own business!

Dropshipping is a method of retail that allows businesses to offer products without the need to store inventory. Businesses will purchase goods from a wholesaler and then sell them to customers. When a customer buys a product, the business will place an order for the item with their supplier. This business model has become more popular because it only requires one upfront investment, which is the cost of purchasing goods from wholesaling companies.

Dropshipping is a business model that allows entrepreneurs to sell products without needing to keep any inventory. Once an order is placed, the supplier sends the product directly to the customer's door. There are some pros and cons that come with this type of business model. One of the pros is that it's quick and easy to get started since you don't have to worry about inventory or processing orders, which saves time and money. It also requires little investment because you only need a computer or mobile phone for dropshipping, which means you can start your own e-commerce store for a few dollars! Another pro is that dropshipping doesn't require much technical knowledge so it can be a great way for beginners to learn more about e-commerce stores and how they work.

You might be thinking whether e-commerce dropshipping is still profitable in 2021 or not. Well, the answer is yes, but only if you know what you're doing. Just because a lot of people are doing it doesn't mean that it's easy money. You have to know how to do it correctly and the market has to be right for it. If you are just starting out, Shudhanshu would recommend not jumping in too fast with dropshipping. Focus on building your own e-commerce store first and then add dropshipping into the mix once you have some experience under your belt.

When you're dropshipping, you don't own the inventory of your products. Instead, you find a supplier and purchase a certain number of units at a time. When an order comes in, the supplier sends your customer their purchased items. This means that there is no need to worry about having enough inventory for each order or managing your own warehouse, and it also makes it very easy to start a business without much upfront cost.

If you are considering dropshipping as an option for your company, make sure that the process is actually more efficient than what you would do if you were running an e-commerce site from scratch with inventory management and logistics.

So, if you are thinking to step into the sphere of e-commerce dropshipping business, don’t think too much; contact Shudhanshu Dwivedi today.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar's calls Punjabis 'bewakoof kaum', apologises after comment stirs controversy

3
Nation

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

4
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

5
Nation

PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

6
Punjab

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

7
Punjab

SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami asks Punjab govt to stop release of ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’

8
Punjab

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

9
Punjab

No place for rebels in Shiromani Akali Dal's new core panel

10
Nation

59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Long queues at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport as computer system crashes

Chaos, long queues at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport as computer system crashes; check-ins, other operations hit

Harried passengers take to social media to vent their ire at...

‘My aim was never to insult people, their relatives’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

Lapid had stirred a massive controversy by terming Vivek Agn...

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Final turnout to be higher as voting process continued at po...

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports, Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports; Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra will provide seamless entry and embarkation proces...

Moga singer-cop booked for promoting gun culture

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to host two key G20 meets in January, March

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab Poonawala’s ‘confessions’ have no legal validity, say experts

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert