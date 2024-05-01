Silver Fern Education Consultants Hosts Transformative Leadership Bootcamp in Collaboration with Harvard University Mentors!

From 26th April to 28th April, 2024 Silver Fern Education Consultants under its specialised division for short courses, Eduquest, a leading name in educational enrichment, proudly announces the successful completion of a groundbreaking 3-day leadership bootcamp in partnership with Harvard College Project for International and Asian Relations. Held at Yadavindra Public School Mohali, the event aimed to empower students from Grades 8 to 12 with essential leadership skills and insights into academic excellence.

The HPAIR Leadership Program, meticulously organised by Silver Fern, provided a unique platform for 30+ students from top schools across the country, to interact directly with esteemed mentors from Harvard University. Through engaging discussions and hands-on activities, participants gained invaluable insights into vital skill sets crucial for success in academia and beyond.

The bootcamp's agenda was thoughtfully crafted to cover a spectrum of topics, including passion projects, leadership dynamics, and effective communication strategies. Students had the opportunity to delve into their interests and aspirations, guided by mentors from one of the world's most prestigious academic institutions.

One of the focal points of the program was the emphasis on passion projects, with students receiving personalised mentorship and support to cultivate their ideas into actionable initiatives. Through interactive workshops and one-on-one sessions, students were equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to turn their passions into impactful projects that address real-world challenges.

The collaboration between Silver Fern and Harvard University Mentors has truly been a one of its kind experience for the students, “remarked Shivam Garg, COO at Silver Fern Education Consultants”. The immersive experience provided students with not only practical skills but also a deeper understanding of what it takes to excel in competitive academic environments.

Highlights of the event were the interactive sessions, including spirited debates and initiation of passion project exploration. These activities served as catalysts for motivation, inspiring students to channel their passions into tangible projects and potential startups.

We are thrilled to have been part of such a transformative experience,"expressed Prabhav Bansal, a participant at the bootcamp.” The insights gained and connections made with Harvard University Mentors will undoubtedly shape our academic and professional journeys moving forward.

The success of the leadership bootcamp underscores Silver Fern Education Consultants commitment to providing unparalleled learning opportunities for students. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programming, Silver Fern continues to empower the next generation of leaders and changemakers.

For more information about Silver Fern Education Consultants and their future events, please visit: https://www.thesfedu.com/events, or contact +91 96462 77857.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.