 Skincare Secrets for Special Occasions : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Skincare Secrets for Special Occasions

Bodycraft Spa & Salon Glow Up Treatments for Life's Landmark Moments

Skincare Secrets for Special Occasions

Bodycraft Spa & Salon Glow Up Treatments



Preparing for the Spotlight: Minal's Journey to Bridal Radiance

Meet Minal, a bride-to-be with dreams of radiant skin for her upcoming wedding. As she embarks on her journey toward bridal beauty, Minal turns to Bodycraft Spa & Salon, House of Experts - Beauty, wellness and aesthetics all under one roof.

Choosing the Right Treatment: The Power of Advanced Facials

Opting for an Advance Facial at Bodycraft Spa & Salon was a clear choice for Minal. Beyond surface cleansing, this treatment targets pigmentation, dryness, and dullness. The specialized skin smoothing techniques promise to rejuvenate her skin, erasing fine lines and ensuring a luminous glow on her special day.

Beyond Cleansing: Deepesh's Pursuit of Professional Confidence

Across town, Deepesh is gearing up for a new job and understands the impact of a first impression. He is recommended a Clean Up to refresh and brighten his complexion. Expert care goes beyond cleansing—it's a holistic approach to skincare that enhances his natural radiance, leaving him confident and ready to conquer his professional endeavors.

Combatting Tan and Dullness: The Magic of Brightening & Bleach

 

 

Minal explores the benefits of Brightening & Bleach to combat signs of tan and dullness, ensuring her skin remains bright and healthy throughout the wedding festivities. This range of anti-tan bleaches, enriched with anti-aging properties, promises to keep her skin looking youthful and vibrant.

Reviving Tired Eyes: Deepesh's Journey with Under-Eye Treatment

Intrigued by the comprehensive skincare menu, Deepesh decides to address his under-eye concerns with a specialized Under-Eye Treatment. The treatment targets dark circles, fine lines, and puffiness, ensuring he looks well-rested and rejuvenated—a must for making a lasting impression in his new role.

The Path to Long-Term Skin Health: Embracing Consistency

As they book their appointments, Minal and Deepesh learn about the long-term benefits of consistent skincare. The experts at Bodycraft Spa & Salon emphasize the importance of regular treatments to maintain skin health. Minal receives personalized guidance on a pre-wedding skincare regimen focused on hydration and anti-aging, ensuring her bridal glow lasts well beyond the wedding day. Deepesh is equipped with simple daily skincare routines to incorporate into his busy schedule, ensuring his skin remains clear and radiant amidst work pressures.

Empowered by Expertise: Mrs. Manjul Gupta's Vision

Behind Bodycraft's skin care philosophy stands Mrs. Manjul Gupta, whose expertise has curated a skin treatment menu catering to every skin type and concern. Like Minal and Deepesh you will find reassurance in knowing that their experts have honed their skills to guide you towards your best skin yet.

Embracing Life's Milestones with Confidence

For anyone gearing up for life's milestones, Bodycraft Spa & Salon is a house of Experts that offers more than just skincare—it's about confidence and preparation. By investing in skincare, they invest in themselves, ready to embrace life's significant moments with a glow that radiates from within. It's the joy of rediscovering themselves, the confidence that comes from looking and feeling their best, and the trust that they're in the hands of experts who truly care.

So, whether it's a wedding, a new job, or any important life event, taking care of your skin at Bodycraft Spa & Salon ensures you step into these moments with confidence, armed with healthy, radiant skin that reflects your inner beauty. Book an appointment today and embark on a skincare journey that prepares you for life's unforgettable experiences.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Sikh man thrashed by 2 youths in Haryana; Raja Warring says 'attack result of hate speech against Punjabis by team Kangana, BJP IT cell'

2
Rajasthan

Rs 300 ‘artificial’ jewellery sold for Rs 6 crore to US woman by Jaipur man

3
J & K

Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack

4
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig on the cards

5
Trending

Kangana Ranaut hours after sharing her thoughts on ‘obsessive work culture’, posts photos from her happy place; any guesses?

6
India

Watchman's son Mohan Charan Majhi is Odisha CM, erstwhile royal his deputy

7
J & K

Terror attack in J-K's Kathua; terrorist killed in second attack in 3 days

8
Chandigarh

Man climbs atop mobile tower in Chandigarh, demands meeting with Punjab CM over land dispute

9
Delhi

Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected

10
Punjab

Dera Ballan behind AAP’s defeat in Jalandhar: MLAs’ feedback to Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 35

Several Indians among 41 killed in blaze at Kuwait apartment

The fire started in a kitchen in the 6-storey building in Ma...

3 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Doda; suspected terrorist killed in Kathua

Terrorist, CRPF jawan killed in J-K’s Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter

In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...

Water scarcity: Supreme Court slams Delhi government, asks what measures it has taken against tanker mafia in city

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

Himachal Pradesh government tells the top court that 137 cus...

AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘gets VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

Punjab AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

The Enforcement Directorate has opposed his interim bail ple...

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

The family came to know of the death only a couple of days a...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Malaysia Airlines boosts connectivity in India, increases flight frequency from Amritsar to 7 times weekly

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Mental health institute in Chandigarh receives bomb threat over email

Mental health institute on Chandigarh's GMCH-32 complex receives bomb threat over email; turns out to be hoax

Chandigarh Police oppose discharge plea filed by former Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in 'molestation' case

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

Councillors stage walkout as Mayor suspends BJP’s Saurabh Joshi

Zirakpur to host Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan’s wedding on June 16

Water scarcity: Supreme Court slams Delhi government, asks what measures it has taken against tanker mafia in city

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

AAP govt planned water crisis, claims Delhi BJP chief

Ex-workers found stealing mobile tower equipment from Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP

Women protest outside Atishi’s house, want Rs 1,000/mth grant

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Jalandhar MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

Kulwinder Kaur has no remorse for slapping Kangana Ranaut, says brother

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: BKU members back CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

National yogasana coach training programme gets underway in Patiala