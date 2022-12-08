 Skull Jewelry: Why, When, and for Whom : The Tribune India

Skull Jewelry: Why, When, and for Whom

Skull jewelry is intriguing and enthralling. It can say so much without shedding a word. It has been around for millennia yet it remains trendy and sought-after. What is the secret of its everlasting relevance?

 

For many centuries, skull ornaments have been widespread in every stratum of society. The so-called death’s heads or skulls with a missing jaw used to be symbols of belonging to the underworld. A skull with crossbones is the infamous emblem of Pirates. Witches, alchemists, shamans, healers, and anyone who is in one way or another can communicate with the otherworld revere skulls as powerful conductors able to open the door to other dimensions. In other words, the skull became a mark for those who don’t fit in or stand apart.

 

Skull Jewelry: Who Can Wear It

In this day and age, skull images appeal to bikers, members of shooting clubs, and other groups that are kind of segregated from mainstream society. The skull in such brotherhoods symbolizes steadfastness, equality, courage, and masculinity. It is sort of a warning: do not mess with me. A person who wears skull rings (such as these ones https://www.bikerringshop.com/collections/skull-rings) is free-spirited and self-sufficient. They live to the fullest, play by their own rules, exude passion and love, take risks, and seize every day.

 

Rings or necklaces featuring skulls are for those who dare to call themselves non-conformists, sharp, risky, tough, cheerful, and bold. The skull refers to masculinity, and is a symbol of a male warrior.

 

Death vs Life

 

The skull symbolizes both life and death. In mythology, it is an attribute of death-bringing gods. Interestingly enough, almost every culture, regardless of its age and location, has deities who wear skulls or look like a skull. The goddess of winter and death in Slavic mythology, Morana, has, among other things, a pile of broken human skulls as her symbol. The Mayan Mictlancihuatl, the wife of the lord of the underworld, and, allegedly, an ancient embodiment of Santa Muerte, had the skull instead of the head. Kali, the Indian Goddess of death, destruction, fear, and terror, wears a necklace of skulls and earrings of corpses.

 

At the same time, the skull became a representation of life and resurrection. It is because the phenomenon of death doesn’t exist on its own, it is just one of the ever-repeating cycles of life. Even the Crucifix features the skull (it is at the base of the cross and allegedly belongs to none other than Adam).

 

Combined with the symbol of energy and passion, the skull becomes a powerful talisman of hope and redemption. Wearing a skull ring can give life meaning and purpose, as well as help establish a connection with other people. Many believe that the skull can serve well as protection against our own inner demons. It is also an amulet that is supposed to bring good luck, thus fulfilling our unconscious desires for security, peace, and happiness.

 

Styles of Skull Rings

 

Skull rings are available in a myriad of designs. When it comes to the most prominent styles of men’s skull jewelry, the following types prevail:

 

-          Biker style is known for large, in-your-face, silver-made pieces. Skulls are often combined with motorcycle motifs or other symbols revered by the biker community – skulls wearing helmets, winged skulls, skulls engulfed in flames, etc.

-          Mexican biker rings – legends have it that these were the very first biker rings. Occurred in Mexico after the desperate attempts of local artisans to make money out of devaluated coins (Centavos) of the national currency, they carried imagery and symbols much-loved in the country. Skulls were one of these symbols. The key features of these items are retro vibes and the yellowish tint of the metal since Centavos featured an alloy of copper, zinc, and nickel.

-          Punk style – these skulls wear Mohawks, piercing, and blood-curling grins. They are often complemented with chains, spikes, studs, and totally lack refinement.

-          Gothic style – sophisticated and intricate, these rings often display original Gothic patterns and inlays (gemstones or enamel) alongside skulls. This is the most elegant style of skull jewelry.

-          Tribal/ethnic style – it is made simplistic to mimic jewelry our distant ancestors once crafted. Such items can be made of wood or bone, but metals (silver, bronze, and steel) are still the most common options. Skulls in such jewelry are rarely detailed.

-          Comics style – some superheroes, and many antiheroes, have skull association – Punisher, Skeletor, Red Skull, just to list a few. If you’d like to combine your passion for comics with the spooky vibe of skulls, this style is a way to go.

 

Today, skull rings are catnip for rockers and celebrities who enjoy speed, booze, and rock and roll. You, too, can become an owner of a skull ring. But don’t purchase it only because it is fashionable or your fave celebs flaunt it. Purchase it if you want to express your individuality or convey a personal meaning with such a complex and versatile symbol.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

