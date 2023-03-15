Social Boost Review 2023: Is Social Boost Legit?

Are you tired of spending countless hours growing your Instagram following with little to no success?

If so, you may have considered using an Instagram growth service like Social Boost.

But with so many options, it's hard to know if it's the right choice for you.

In this article, we'll take an in-depth look at Social Boost and answer the burning question: does it actually work?

We'll look at the service's features and decide whether it's cost-effective for users who want to increase their Instagram following in 2023 and the future.

To help you understand what to anticipate, we'll also include genuine Social Boost reviews from customers who have used the program.

But before that, let’s explore social media growth services that can potentially explode your visibility and following.

What is Social Boost?

Having been established in 2019, Social Boost is a marketing company that specialises in assisting Instagram content producers to increase their interaction and following. The company, which has offices in Georgia and London, has a team of 135 Instagram professionals who are skilled at managing client accounts and fostering their growth.

The commitment to exclusively draw genuine followers and forego the use of bots or automation sets Social Boost apart from other comparable businesses. Although being a young business, Social Boost has already aided some of its clients in gaining over 25 million followers. Positive feedback and testimonials from numerous pleased customers have been collected by this impressive track record.

How Does Social Boost Work?

Social Boost is an Instagram marketing agency that offers premium packages designed to increase your followers. When you sign up for their services, you will be assigned a dedicated Instagram Manager who will be responsible for all your Instagram growth work. The agency provides iPhone 5s phones to their account managers to help them do their work.

Before proceeding with any action on your account, the manager will ask you questions to understand the type of followers you want for your Instagram account. Based on your answers, Social Boost will create a custom target audience based on criteria such as age, gender, similar accounts, interests, and geolocation.

Once the target audience is established, your account manager will engage with potential followers by following and liking their content. The goal is to attract users who are likely to follow you back.

But Social Boost's work doesn't end with just increasing your followers. They also conduct weekly optimization reviews to assess how effective their strategy is in boosting your following. With these services, Social Boost helps Instagram creators build their following and increase engagement with real and organic followers.

Features of Social Boost

Social Boost claims to offer a range of services to help users grow your Instagram following. Let's take a closer look at some of the key features of Social Boost:

● Mobile Support

Social Boost offers mobile support, which allows businesses to manage their social boost reviews on-the-go, from any device.

● Contact Management

The contact management feature of Social Boost allows businesses to easily manage and organize their customer contacts. This can help businesses stay organized and communicate effectively with their customers.

● Performance Metrics

Social Boost's performance metrics feature provides businesses with valuable insights into the impact of their social boost reviews. It allows businesses to track their social boost, review performance and measure the success of their social media marketing efforts.

● Dashboard

The dashboard of Social Boost provides businesses with a clear, concise overview of their social boost review performance. This can help businesses quickly identify areas of strength and weakness in their social media strategy.

● Campaign Management

Social Boost's campaign management feature allows businesses to create and manage social media campaigns. This can help businesses generate more positive social boost reviews and increase engagement with their targeted followers.

● Analytics

The analytics feature of Social Boost provides businesses with detailed insights into their social media performance. It allows businesses to track key metrics such as engagement rates, follower growth, and social boost review sentiment.

● Communication Management

Social Boost's communication management feature allows businesses to communicate effectively with customers. It provides businesses with tools for responding to customer inquiries and addressing customer concerns promptly and efficiently.

● Customer Engagement

The customer engagement feature of Social Boost allows businesses to engage with their customers in a meaningful way. This can help businesses build stronger relationships with their customers and foster customer loyalty.

● Posts Scheduling

Social Boost's post scheduling feature allows businesses to schedule social media posts in advance. This can help businesses save time and ensure that their social media content is posted consistently and at optimal times.

● Email Support

The email support feature of Social Boost provides businesses with quick and easy access to customer support. This can help businesses address any issues or concerns in a timely manner.

● Keyword Filtering

Social Boost's keyword filtering feature allows businesses to filter social boost reviews based on specific keywords. This can help businesses quickly identify and respond to customer feedback.

● Configurable Alerts

Social Boost's configurable alerts feature allows businesses to set up notifications for important social boost review activity. This can help businesses stay on top of their social media performance and respond to customer feedback in a timely manner.

Pros of Social Boost

For individuals wishing to expand their Instagram following, Social Boost offers several benefits that make it a desirable choice. Among the key advantages of utilizing Social Boost are:

● Real, targeted, and engaged followers

To maximize engagement on your posts and your general presence on the network, Social Boost promises to deliver organic followers that are interested in your field. They make sure that your followers are interested in and engaged with your content by focusing on demographics like age, gender, interests, and geography when targeting your audience.

● Grow your account quickly and easily

You won't need to spend all day manually interacting with folks to steadily grow your Instagram following using Social Boost. To free up your time to concentrate on producing quality content, their team of Instagram professionals will handle all the growth work for you.

● Safe service

You don't have to be concerned about your account being penalized or banned by Instagram because Social Boost guarantees that they exclusively employ legal methods to expand your account. Also, they guarantee not to use any bots or phoney followers, assuring that your growth is natural and long-lasting.

● You can end your subscription anytime

You can cancel your subscription at any moment and there are no penalties or additional costs because Social Boost offers flexible subscription plans.

● Professional guidance from your own personal campaign manager

If you sign up for their services, Social Boost will give your account to a professional campaign manager who will be in charge of overseeing your growth strategy. Your campaign manager, who will collaborate to develop a tailored growth strategy that meets your unique needs, may provide you with professional advice and direction.

● Round-the-clock customer support

Social Boost offers 24/7 customer service via phone, email, and live chat to make sure you can always obtain help when you need it. Your queries or concerns will be answered by their experienced and helpful customer service staff.

Cons of Social Boost

While Social Boost has many advantages, it's also important to consider the potential downsides of using this service. Below are some of the cons that users should keep in mind before signing up.

More expensive than using a bot

While utilising a bot could appear to be a more affordable choice, it's vital to keep in mind that they have the ability to damage your account and attract fraudulent or irrelevant followers. On the other hand, Social Boost employs actual Instagram experts who focus on and interact with your target market. The costs may be higher, but the outcomes are real and true.

Not as fast as Advertising

Advertising can deliver benefits right away, but because it doesn't target a particular group, it might not be as successful in the long run. In contrast, it takes Social Boost a few days to get going and begin interacting with your target audience.

Nevertheless, the followers you obtain using Social Boost are more likely to be active and interested in your material, producing greater long-term outcomes.

It takes a few days for the campaign to get going

It takes some time before you begin to see any real changes. Yet, this is because Social Boost grows your account through safe and legal means, rather than bots or other dubious techniques.

Social Boost has certain drawbacks, but they may be outweighed by the benefits of acquiring actual, focused, and interested followers through a trustworthy business.

Pricing

Social Boost has three subscription plans: Basic, Premium, and Turbocharged. The Basic plan provides competitor targeting, niche targeting, and follow/unfollow features for $59.00 monthly.

The Premium plan, on the other hand, costs $99.00 per month and includes all the Basic plan's features along with location and gender targeting. Additionally, subscribers receive a dedicated Campaign Manager who will be the sole point of contact and work proactively to deliver optimal results. This plan is the most popular and offers the best value for money due to its personalized and comprehensive services.

Social Boost's top-tier subscription plan, Turbocharged, is priced at $249.00 per month. In addition to providing all the Premium plan's features, this plan offers accelerated growth by employing a more rigorous vetting process for targeted accounts. Subscribers are also assigned a Senior Campaign Manager with extensive experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results.

Conclusion

The Instagram growth service offered by Social Boost may produce unpredictable results, with initial growth followed by a subsequent drop in followers. This may raise concerns about the trustworthiness of the service and the risk of potentially losing your account.

Social Boost may not be as comprehensive or powerful compared to other Instagram growth tools available, and the software can be difficult to learn with no unique capabilities offered.

If you want to enhance your Instagram account's growth, Thunderclap is the ideal platform. It offers a wide range of features, making it an all-in-one solution for boosting your account's reach. By putting in consistent time and effort, you can reap significant benefits. Furthermore, if you're seeking a user-friendly website, Thunderclap is a perfect choice.

Frequently Asked Questions:-

Is Thunderclap reliable?

Thunderclap is a reliable platform as it prioritizes organic targeting and exclusively targets real followers.

Does Social Boost provide contact customer service?

Yes. It seems they do. To contact customer service for Social Boost, you have a few options. You can initiate a chat with their team through the "Chat With Us" feature on their website, call their hotline at +1 917 268 9502, or email them at [email protected].

Does Thunderclap offer a free trial?

Yes. Thunderclap provides a free trial, plus some of its features are free.

How do I cancel my Social Boost subscription?

If you want to cancel your subscription, simply contact Social Boost's support team via live chat, phone, or email.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.