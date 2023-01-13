Sofia Parveen gives an insight into her journey as a successful model, shares important tips

Sofia Parveen who is a well known name in the glamorous world of modelling and entertainment has been in this space for quite some time now. The actress recently took a look back on her journey into this world of glitz and glam and recalled quite a lot of things.

Taking a look back and recollecting how did it all start, the actress said, “When I was in high school I wanted to learn singing, but our professors advised me otherwise and said that since I have good Features and a good height I should try my luck in to the world of acting and modelling. I took their advice into consideration and decided to take a leap of faith, this is how I ventured into this world and since then there has been no looking back.” Ask the actress about her favourite assignment until now and she says, “When I got my first modelling assignment and got signed for three months for a jewellery brand campaign, that was really special. Reason being that project was my first ever assignment I got after moving to Mumbai, hence It has to be the closest to my heart.”

We further quizzed Sofia about that one quality it takes to be a successful model and the actress has an important tip for all the aspiring models out there. Sofia says, “You've got to be confident. Confidence is the key.

You've got to learn to cope with rejection, because models are rejected from more jobs than they'll accept. If you're a catwalk model, you've got to learn how to walk. You've got to learn how to perform in front of a camera. Most importantly, believe in yourself and everything else will follow.”

