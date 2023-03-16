 Solana, Chainlink, and Big Eyes Coin Are Top Portfolio-Worthy Crypto Projects : The Tribune India

There are many valuable projects in the cryptocurrency world. These crypto projects are rapidly gaining popularity in the cryptocurrency market as exciting and innovative blockchain projects. We'll be talking about three such crypto projects and how their unique features set them apart from other shit coins in the ecosystem. Hence, making them stand out as top portfolio-worthy crypto projects.

 

Let's start with Big Eyes Coin.

Big Eyes Coin: The Cat-themed Crypto

Big Eyes Coin is a unique blockchain project that aims to connect meme coins and NFTs, focusing on creating a captivating NFT community. The project distinguishes itself from other meme coins by centering around the cat community and establishing a crypto cathouse to appeal to cat lovers.

 

Beyond NFTs and memes, the Big Eyes community offers many other exciting opportunities for involvement. Some of such include in-real-life networking events, learning sessions, community education, etc. There will also be memes, stickers, and merchandise.

 

To engage the NFT community, Big Eyes is curating a stunning collection of NFTs that will undoubtedly pique the interest of cat lovers. There will also be the Sushi Crew, an exclusive community that provides members access to exquisite cat-themed NFTs for trading purposes. NFT holders will also be eligible for incentives generated from taxes.

 

Aside from the above, Big Eyes Coin is working to improve the world with the charity approach. It allocates 5% out of 200 billion tokens to a charity wallet. Unlike other projects allocating to a developer or team wallet, Big Eyes coin will instead put it to social good.

 

The coin's tokenomics also focuses on community, with over 70% available from day 1 through the public presale to the 20% that will be locked in a liquidity pool. The no-taxes policy also tops things off.

Enjoy Offchain Data with Chainlink

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that provides reliable and secure off-chain data to smart contracts on blockchain platforms. The Chainlink protocol uses a network of independent node operators to retrieve data from various sources and deliver it to smart contracts.

 

The nodes in the Chainlink network are incentivized to provide accurate data through LINK tokens, which are used to pay for the service. The protocol also uses a reputation system to ensure that nodes are trustworthy and reliable.

 

Chainlink can be used in various industries, including finance, insurance, and supply chain management. For example, a smart contract that requires data from an external source, such as the price of a commodity, can use Chainlink to retrieve that data and execute the contract accordingly.

 

Overall, Chainlink provides a secure and decentralized solution to the problem of obtaining off-chain data for smart contracts, making it an essential tool for developing blockchain applications.

Solana Shows Strong Footings In The NFT Market

Solana is a high-performance layer 1 blockchain that uses a unique consensus mechanism called Proof of History (PoH) to achieve fast transaction processing times and low transaction fees. The Solana ecosystem is becoming increasingly popular among developers due to its speed, scalability, and low cost.

One area where Solana has seen significant growth is in the world of NFTs or non-fungible tokens.

Solana's ecosystem includes several tools and platforms for NFT development, including the Solana-based marketplace SolSea, the Solana-based move-to-earn platform StepN, and the beta-launched Dialect mobile chatting Solana dApp.

 

Overall, Solana's speed and scalability make it an attractive platform for developers, particularly in NFTs, where fast transaction processing times and low fees are critical. As the popularity of NFTs continues to grow, Solana's ecosystem will likely become an increasingly important player in the space.

 

Big Eyes coin has been offering bonuses on its token public presale. To learn more about Big Eyes and its plans, visit its website.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

