Solar Energy Stocks - Best Solar Energy Stocks In India

The below table shows the Solar Energy Stocks based on the Highest Market Capitalization.

Name Market Cap (Cr) Close Price Reliance Industries Ltd 2,012,047.58 2,973.90 NTPC Ltd 334,341.05 344.80 Adani Green Energy Ltd 299,801.91 1,892.65 NHPC Ltd 92,615.22 92.20 JSW Energy Ltd 88,985.04 542.20 SJVN Ltd 52,069.79 132.50 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd 12,539.29 537.70 KPI Green Energy Ltd 10,122.05 1,679.10 Borosil Renewables Ltd 7,109.09 544.60 Gensol Engineering Ltd 3,420.30 903.10

Best Solar Stocks In India

Dive into the world of Solar Energy Stocks, where companies harness the power of sunlight to fuel our future. These stocks offer a gateway to investing in renewable energy, with potential for both growth and risk. Join us as we explore the dynamics of solar stocks, from declining costs to government incentives, and uncover the opportunities they present in the global shift towards clean energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited operates in hydrocarbon exploration, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, advanced materials, renewables, retail, and digital services. Key segments include Oil to Chemicals (O2C), Oil and Gas, Retail, and Digital Services, encompassing refining, fuel retailing, consumer retail, and digital solutions. This diverse portfolio showcases Reliance's broad industry engagement.

NTPC Ltd

NTPC Limited is an India-based power generating company primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state utilities. Its segments include Generation, focused on power generation and sales, and Others, which provides consultancy, project management, energy trading, and more. NTPC operates 89 power stations across India through independent operations, joint ventures, and subsidiaries such as NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, NTPC Electric Supply, and NTPC Green Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is an India-based holding company focused on renewable power generation. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid projects, and solar parks across 91 locations in India. The company's projects are spread across states like Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and more. AGEL sells power through long-term power purchase agreements and on a merchant basis, with wind power plants primarily in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

NHPC Ltd

NHPC Limited is an India-based company primarily engaged in the generation and sale of bulk power to various utilities. It also provides project management, consultancy services, and power trading. NHPC is constructing eight hydro power projects with a total capacity of approximately 6,434 megawatts. Its power stations include Salal, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, and others. The company offers comprehensive consultancy services for hydropower projects.

JSW Energy Ltd

JSW Energy Limited is an India-based company engaged in power generation through thermal and renewable sources. Its segments include Thermal, which involves power generation from coal and other thermal sources, and Renewables, which includes power generation from hydro, wind, and solar sources. Key plants include Baspa (300 MW) in the Himalayas, Karcham Wangtoo (1,091 MW) on the Satluj River in Himachal Pradesh, Barmer near lignite mines in Rajasthan, and Vijayanagar in Karnataka.

SJVN Ltd

SJVN Limited is an India-based company primarily engaged in electricity generation and tariff management. It produces power through hydro, wind, and solar sources and also offers consultancy and transmission services. Its ventures include thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power, along with power transmission and trading. Notable projects include the 47.6 MW Khirvire Wind Power Project in Maharashtra, the 50 MW Sadla Wind Power Project in Gujarat, and three solar projects.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited is an India-based global provider of end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions, specializing in utility-scale solar power projects. It offers comprehensive EPC services from design to commissioning and also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for third-party projects. The company has a portfolio of about 14.7 GWp and operates in 29 countries, serving IPPs, developers, and equity funds.

KPI Green Energy Ltd

KPI Green Energy Limited is an India-based solar power generation company operating under the brand Solarism. It develops, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as both an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Captive Power Producer (CPP). The company also provides operation and maintenance services and sells land parcels for solar plant development. Key plants are located in Bharuch district, Gujarat.

Borosil Renewables Ltd

Borosil Renewables Limited, an India-based company, specializes in manufacturing low iron textured solar glass for various applications, including photovoltaic panels and greenhouses. Its product range includes Selene, an anti-glare solar glass, and Shakti, a matt-matt finish solar glass. Additionally, it manufactures specialty glasses and lab ware under the brand BOROSIL. The company's subsidiaries include Geosphere Glassworks GmbH and Laxman AG, among others.

Gensol Engineering Ltd

Gensol Engineering offers EPC and solar advisory services, including technical due diligence and construction supervision for solar projects. It operates through EPC, EV Leasing, and EV Manufacturing segments. The EPC division handles engineering, construction, and procurement contracts globally. EV Leasing provides electric vehicle leasing services, while the EV Manufacturing segment is establishing a car manufacturing unit in Pune with a capacity of 12,000 cars annually.

Disclaimer: The above article is written for educational purposes, and the companies’ data mentioned in the article may change with respect to time

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

