Sophina Khan’s book “Married at 18” has been launched, Lieper Publication

“Married at 18" has been released on all the major platforms, including Lieper Publication Global site, Amazon, Amazon Kindle, and Google Books. Sophina announced on her Instagram account two weeks ago that the official release of her book "Married at 18" will take place on Valentine's Day. Considering that it is a brief biography of two college students who fell in love and were married, she thought it would be fitting.

In order to promote the book, Sophina appeared on a radio interview on BBC Asian network as well as other podcasts due to be published. "Pre-sales numbers were through the top given before the debut. I'm thrilled and appreciative of all of my fans and supporters, and I'm hoping for a fantastic reception," Sophina says.

“We are quite hoping that the book becomes a bestseller, which is why our marketing team is putting all of our efforts into it” Lieper Publication's CEO, Faheem Bhat, says.

Sophina Khan has a sizable following on her social media platforms, and her fans are very supportive and enthusiastic about the book.