Southern Vietnam: Explore with BM travels adventure Vietnam

When it comes to the South-Asian countries Vietnam will always be on top of the list. It is a city full of natural heritage sites. Vietnam's Famous destination spots are on the UNESCO world heritage sites list. Vietnam is one of the oldest countries in south Asia. They are famous for their natural sightseeing, mountains, beaches, architecture, rich food, diversity in culture, and many more. Their scenic places always attracted travelers. The Vietnamese people always try their best to host and help their travelers with a full heart.

Vietnam is a very tranquil country for you to visit during your holidays. You can travel there with your partners, family, and friends. It is never a bad idea to experience the authentic beauty of Vietnamese cities. If you are looking for a Budget-Friendly country then Vietnam would be a perfect choice.

While the whole of Vietnam is magnificent, the southern side of Vietnam must be mentioned. While the other two sides are central Vietnam and Northern Vietnam.

Southern Vietnam has many tourist attractions cities and places that travelers would enjoy exploring.

This region is home to some of the lushest and most beautiful landscapes, as well as some of the most important historical sites. The capital of the south in Ho Chi Minh City, which is one of the most populous cities in Vietnam.

The southern side of Vietnam is also home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. The main attraction on the southern side is Phu Quoc Island, which is a popular destination for beach lovers. The island is home to some of the best beaches in the world, and there are plenty of activities to do such as snorkeling, kayaking, and swimming.

We would like to mention some other southern places or Vietnam -

Ho Chi Minh City -

Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, is the largest city in Vietnam. It is a vibrant, bustling city, full of life and energy. The city is the commercial and financial center of Vietnam, and it has a population of over 8 million people. The city is a mixture of modern high rises, traditional colonial buildings and canals, and bustling street markets. There are many cultural and historical attractions to explore, including the War Remnants Museum, the Reunification Palace, and the Notre Dame Cathedral. The city has a bustling nightlife, with various clubs, bars, and restaurants to choose from. It is a great place to visit for those looking for a unique and exciting experience.

Hué -

Hué is a city located in central Vietnam that has a long and rich history. It served as the imperial capital of Vietnam from 1802 to 1945 and is now a popular tourist destination that is known for its historical monuments. Hué is also known for its cuisine, which is heavily influenced by its royal past, as well as its many beautiful gardens and parks, which are often filled with colorful flowers and vibrant foliage. The city is also home to many universities and colleges, making it a great destination for students looking to further their education. In short, Hué is a vibrant and diverse city that offers its visitors an amazing experience.

Mui Ne -

Mui Ne is a coastal resort town located in Binh Thuan Province on the Southeast Coast of Vietnam. With its crystal clear blue waters and white sandy beaches, Mui Ne is one of the best beach destinations in the country. It is a popular spot for windsurfing, kitesurfing, and other water sports, as well as for visitors seeking relaxation. The town is also known for its red and white sand dunes, and the nearby fishing village of Mui Ne is full of unique seafood restaurants and vibrant markets. Whether you're looking for an adventure or simply a quiet place to unwind, Mui Ne is sure to provide it.

These above-mentioned places are a few examples of other beautiful southern cities in Vietnam.

Now the question comes, How would you visit these places?

For this, we would like to suggest you take a Vietnam motorbike tours. Shocking right? But not in Vietnam, it is the best way to explore these Vietnamese places is by motorbike rides. It gives you a taste of freedom and a mind-blowing experience.

You might be acquainted with the fact that Vietnam is famous for Motorbikes. You can call it the "Country of Motorbikes" due to their reliability and affordable transport. In Vietnam almost all houses own motorbikes. It is easy to use and Budget-friendly. Motorcycles are everywhere. Due to its high demands in recent years, there has been the growth of different Vietnam motorcycle tours agencies. The young riders utilized the opportunity to help the economy of their country by setting up motorbike agencies which attracted many foreigners.

One of the leading agencies right now is

BM travels adventure Vietnam. This agency was established in 2016 by Binh Phi connecting with other local riders of Vietnam. Since then they are giving their best to make their tourists, riders, or travelers the best rides and services. They provide an immersive travel experience to travelers. From private one-day trips to multi-day packages, they got it covered for all kinds of riders and tourists. They will tailor the packages according to your needs. Laid-back or wild riders you don't have to worry about it at all. Their expert local guides will tell you the in-depth history of their country and historical places. In this way, you will enjoy nature and know about some history. Their packages also contain accommodations too. Some popular packages of them are -

Off-road Enduro Tours

Pillion Tours

Super Enduro Tours

Vietnam Caravan Tours

Vietnam Adventure Motorcycle Tours

Guided motorcycle tours

Self-guided motorcycle tours

Vietnam 4x4 Tours

You can check these packages and choose the one that you like. For further details always contact them.

Overall, the southern side of Vietnam is a unique and beautiful part of the country that is filled with culture and history. From the lush Mekong Delta to the historical sites and beautiful beaches, there is something for everyone in the south of Vietnam. And if you take motorbike rides then it will enhance your journey with full enthusiasm.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.