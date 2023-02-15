 Southern Vietnam: Explore with BM travels adventure Vietnam : The Tribune India

Southern Vietnam: Explore with BM travels adventure Vietnam

Southern Vietnam: Explore with BM travels adventure Vietnam


When it comes to the South-Asian countries Vietnam will always be on top of the list. It is a city full of natural heritage sites. Vietnam's Famous destination spots are on the UNESCO world heritage sites list. Vietnam is one of the oldest countries in south Asia. They are famous for their natural sightseeing, mountains, beaches, architecture, rich food, diversity in culture, and many more. Their scenic places always attracted travelers. The Vietnamese people always try their best to host and help their travelers with a full heart.

Vietnam is a very tranquil country for you to visit during your holidays. You can travel there with your partners, family, and friends. It is never a bad idea to experience the authentic beauty of Vietnamese cities. If you are looking for a Budget-Friendly country then Vietnam would be a perfect choice.

 

While the whole of Vietnam is magnificent, the southern side of Vietnam must be mentioned. While the other two sides are central Vietnam and Northern Vietnam.

Southern Vietnam has many tourist attractions cities and places that travelers would enjoy exploring.

 

This region is home to some of the lushest and most beautiful landscapes, as well as some of the most important historical sites. The capital of the south in Ho Chi Minh City, which is one of the most populous cities in Vietnam.

 

The southern side of Vietnam is also home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. The main attraction on the southern side is Phu Quoc Island, which is a popular destination for beach lovers. The island is home to some of the best beaches in the world, and there are plenty of activities to do such as snorkeling, kayaking, and swimming.

 

We would like to mention some other southern places or Vietnam -

 

Ho Chi Minh City -

Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, is the largest city in Vietnam. It is a vibrant, bustling city, full of life and energy. The city is the commercial and financial center of Vietnam, and it has a population of over 8 million people. The city is a mixture of modern high rises, traditional colonial buildings and canals, and bustling street markets. There are many cultural and historical attractions to explore, including the War Remnants Museum, the Reunification Palace, and the Notre Dame Cathedral. The city has a bustling nightlife, with various clubs, bars, and restaurants to choose from. It is a great place to visit for those looking for a unique and exciting experience.

 

Hué -

Hué is a city located in central Vietnam that has a long and rich history. It served as the imperial capital of Vietnam from 1802 to 1945 and is now a popular tourist destination that is known for its historical monuments. Hué is also known for its cuisine, which is heavily influenced by its royal past, as well as its many beautiful gardens and parks, which are often filled with colorful flowers and vibrant foliage. The city is also home to many universities and colleges, making it a great destination for students looking to further their education. In short, Hué is a vibrant and diverse city that offers its visitors an amazing experience.

 

Mui Ne -

Mui Ne is a coastal resort town located in Binh Thuan Province on the Southeast Coast of Vietnam. With its crystal clear blue waters and white sandy beaches, Mui Ne is one of the best beach destinations in the country. It is a popular spot for windsurfing, kitesurfing, and other water sports, as well as for visitors seeking relaxation. The town is also known for its red and white sand dunes, and the nearby fishing village of Mui Ne is full of unique seafood restaurants and vibrant markets. Whether you're looking for an adventure or simply a quiet place to unwind, Mui Ne is sure to provide it.

 

These above-mentioned places are a few examples of other beautiful southern cities in Vietnam.

 

Now the question comes, How would you visit these places?

For this, we would like to suggest you take a Vietnam motorbike tours. Shocking right? But not in Vietnam, it is the best way to explore these Vietnamese places is by motorbike rides. It gives you a taste of freedom and a mind-blowing experience.

 

You might be acquainted with the fact that Vietnam is famous for Motorbikes. You can call it the "Country of Motorbikes" due to their reliability and affordable transport. In Vietnam almost all houses own motorbikes. It is easy to use and Budget-friendly. Motorcycles are everywhere. Due to its high demands in recent years, there has been the growth of different Vietnam motorcycle tours agencies. The young riders utilized the opportunity to help the economy of their country by setting up motorbike agencies which attracted many foreigners.

 

One of the leading agencies right now is

BM travels adventure Vietnam. This agency was established in 2016 by Binh Phi connecting with other local riders of Vietnam. Since then they are giving their best to make their tourists, riders, or travelers the best rides and services. They provide an immersive travel experience to travelers. From private one-day trips to multi-day packages, they got it covered for all kinds of riders and tourists. They will tailor the packages according to your needs. Laid-back or wild riders you don't have to worry about it at all. Their expert local guides will tell you the in-depth history of their country and historical places. In this way, you will enjoy nature and know about some history. Their packages also contain accommodations too. Some popular packages of them are -

 

  • Off-road Enduro Tours
  • Pillion Tours
  • Super Enduro Tours
  • Vietnam Caravan Tours
  • Vietnam Adventure Motorcycle Tours
  • Guided motorcycle tours
  • Self-guided motorcycle tours
  • Vietnam 4x4 Tours

 

You can check these packages and choose the one that you like. For further details always contact them.

 

Overall, the southern side of Vietnam is a unique and beautiful part of the country that is filled with culture and history. From the lush Mekong Delta to the historical sites and beautiful beaches, there is something for everyone in the south of Vietnam. And if you take motorbike rides then it will enhance your journey with full enthusiasm.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

2
Nation

Delhi man kills live-in partner, puts body in refrigerator, marries another girl the same day

3
Chandigarh

No construction above third floor in Panchkula

4
Haryana

Gurugram society residents turn to police as villagers block road

5
Himachal

Built 15 years ago, Himachal tourist centre a non-starter

6
Ludhiana

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ drugs, mobile phones to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

7
Punjab

Jalandhar, Ambala among 8 places to have dedicated hospitals for defence veterans

8
Punjab

Health units branded aam clinics, Centre fumes

9
Diaspora

Temple in Canada defaced with anti-India graffiti by 'Khalistani extremists'; India says 'take prompt action'

10
Haryana

Archaeological Survey of India approves excavation at Rakhigarhi in Haryana, several other sites

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Top News

Government approves 7 new battalions with fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for ITBP at LAC, Shinkun La tunnel for all-weather connectivity to Ladakh

Government approves 7 new battalions with fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for ITBP at LAC, Shinkun La tunnel for all-weather connectivity to Ladakh

Government decisions come amid India-China military standoff...

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Niki Yadav before she was murdered

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...

Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day

Income Tax dept surveys BBC India offices for second day, collects financial data

The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...

Doctored narratives to run down India can’t be allowed: Vice President Dhankhar amid BBC row

Doctored narratives to run down India can’t be allowed: Vice President Dhankhar amid BBC row

In a veiled but evident reference to BBC, Jagdeep Dhankhar s...

NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’

NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir 'Landa'

A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...


Cities

View All

Man arrested for carrying drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Man arrested for carrying drugs in Punjab's Tarn Taran

United Sikhs comes to aid of quake-hit Turkey

Road repair work leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Centre, states mum over release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Amritsar Improvement Trust cancels allotment of Verka booth

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

No construction above third floor in Panchkula

No construction above third floor in Panchkula

Parking Mess: Improve system or pack up, Railways tells contractor amid staff ‘high-handedness’

Chandigarh’s electric vehicle policy comes under Punjab and Haryana High Court scanner

Mohali Clash: Cops seek info on 10 more suspects

2 protesters land in police net for snatching mobile

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Niki Yadav before she was murdered

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

We want justice, culprit should be hanged to death: Father of woman killed in southwest Delhi

CBI interrogates Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in Delhi excise policy scam case

Delhi: Woman’s body found in freezer at a dhaba, owner held

Shah Jahan’s death anniversary: Free entry to Taj Mahal for 3 days from Feb 17

Gymkhana FIR faux pas has police, admn embarrassed

Gymkhana FIR faux pas has police, admn embarrassed

Burlton park murder case cracked with arrest of four

No staff, four out of five labs for testing soil non-functional

'Lal Lakir' residents of 1,318 villages in Hoshiarpur set to get property rights

One arrested for culpable homicide

2 members of tubewell motor thieves’ gang land in police net in Ludhiana

2 members of tubewell motor thieves’ gang land in police net in Ludhiana

Raids carried out at 116 places of gangsters, associates in Ludhiana

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ drugs, mobile phones to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Relief for developers as 15 per cent annual hike in collector rate waived

Dues of ammo depot land acquisition cleared: Centre

Two showroom owners encroach on public land in Patiala

Two showroom owners encroach on public land in Patiala

Lumpy Skin Disease: Free vaccination drive begins today in Patiala

3 killed in road mishaps in Patiala

PRTC workers seek timely disbursal of pensions, salaries

Govt school students visit agriculture centre