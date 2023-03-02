StayWell Copper Phone Patch Reviews - Does It Work? What are Customers Saying?

Almost everyone owns a mobile phone. Studies show that most people are attached to their phones and other smart devices. Unverified studies demonstrate that most people hold their phones over 58 times in four hours.

Digital gadgets can breed millions of pathogens. Regardless of how clean the phone appears, it may harbor millions of dirty germs that can cause health problems. The use of hand sanitizers is widespread today. Unfortunately, dependence on disinfectants and other chemical-based cleansing agents can affect skin health. Also, there are people allergic to the ingredients inside the hand sanitizers.

StayWell Copper is a groundbreaking phone patch that can keep germs away and eliminate the need to use chemical-based sanitizers. How does it work? Is the patch effective?

What is StayWell Copper Phone Patch?

StayWell Copper Phone Patch is an innovative adhesive that may combat harmful germs. The developer claims that the green tech gadget can reduce and eliminate the population of surface-borne pathogens on the things you touch. The developer claims it is a better option compared to harmful sanitizers.

The developer of StayWell Copper Phone Patch claims it uses innovative technology to trap harmful pathogens. The copper element destroys pathogens and hence can prevent numerous health problems.

StayWell Copper Phone Patch is developed using EPA-registered anti-microbial copper. You can use the patch on smartphones, tablets, IPad, and laptops. The patch is eco-friendly, user-friendly, and ideal for whole family use.

How Does StayWell Copper Phone Patch Work

The number of pollutants in the environment increases daily. Sanitizers and disinfectants are vital in killing some of these germs. However, it is challenging to use disinfectants often. Similarly, some people are allergic to the sanitizers' scent and contents.

Copper has been used to fight pathogens for over fifty decades. Historical documents show that copper workers, jewelers, and brass players were spared from the cholera pandemic in 1832. Clinical evidence demonstrates that copper has anti-microbial properties. Also, scholarly studies indicate that wearing a copper patch can wipe off over 99.9% of microbes.

Early studies in healthcare demonstrated that copper could accelerate wound healing. What is the chemistry behind copper? How does it fight germs?

Clinical studies show that copper release copper ions that electrocute germs. When the ions encounter the pathogens, they puncture its cell membrane and annihilate the DNA and RNA molecules. Also, the metal combat on microbial DNA prevents the pathogens from developing resistance. In a 2015 study, scientists discovered that using copper on tray tables, bed rails, and IV poles in patient rooms minimized infections by over 58%.

StayWell Copper Phone Patch Features

Below are some of the features of the StayWell Copper Phone Patch:

Strong Adhesive – StayWell Copper patch features a strong adhesive that does not peel easily. It can stick on a phone, tablet, or laptop easily.

Sleek – The StayWell Copper Phone Patch is built to enhance your gadget’s beauty. It does affect the design and beauty of your phone case, laptop, or tablet.

Lightweight - StayWell Copper Phone Patch is not heavy. It does not make your device bulky. The developer claims that it does not affect the weight of the phone.

Eco-friendly – The maker of StayWell Copper patch claim that the product is created using green technology. It does not emit any harmful substances and has zero chemicals.

Long-lasting Protection – The StayWell Copper Phone Patch offers protection each minute of the day. It stays on the phone hence keeping the germs away for extended periods.

User-Friendly – You do not need any special skills to use the StayWell Copper Phone Patch. You only need to stick the patch to your phone, and it starts offering protection against various pathogens.

Pure Copper – The StayWell Copper Phone Patch is created using pure copper from renowned copper miners in the US. It has zero chemicals or other additives.

Benefits of the StayWell Copper Phone Patch Support Health

The copper patch can protect users against harmful microorganisms. The maker advertises it can stick on tablets, phones, wallets, ID holders, and other accessories. It can prevent contamination and keep you out of hospitals.

Peace of Mind

Most people are worried about invisible germs. Some scholars claim that the phone can harbor more germs than a toilet. StayWell Copper Phone Patch is natural and has zero chemicals. It can give the users peace of mind that it destroys over 99.9% of pathogens.

US-Made

A US-based Company owned by a woman makes the StayWell Copper Phone Patch. The firm obtains the copper from Revere mining company, which has operated for hundreds of years.

Easy to Use

The StayWell Copper patch features a 3M double-sided tape which keeps it in place. It is neat and makes zero messes. Similarly, you do not need to charge or refill the patch.

Ideal for Gifting

The StayWell Copper patch can be a great gift to your friend, family, and loved ones. It is a health and wellness gift that may fortify your relationships with others.

FAQs About StayWell Copper Phone Patch Q: Can I use StayWell Copper Phone Patch daily?

A: The developer recommends using the patch 24/7.

Q: Is the StayWell patch safe for children?

A: The maker claims it has zero chemicals and emits no harmful substances. You can stick it on kids' phones and tablets. However, parental guidance is needed to ensure young children do not ingest it.

Q: Does the StayWell copper patch use batteries?

A: No, the patch does not require refills or charging.

Q: Does the StayWell Copper Phone Patch emit any smell?

A: The copper patch is created using natural and pure copper. Thus, it may have a faint metallic smell that is unlikely to affect the user’s health.

Pricing

Customers can buy the StayWell Copper Phone Patch only via the official website. The maker is giving discounts and offers on all packages. It takes less than three business days to make deliveries in the US. A 30-day satisfaction guarantee protects each StayWell phone patch you purchase.

Conclusion

Copper can minimize microbial infections. However, some people hate wearing jewelry and other ornaments. StayWell Copper patch supposedly utilizes the medicinal power of pure copper to enhance your protection against pathogens. The element produces copper ions that alter pathogens' DNA and RNA. Sticking the StayWell patch on your wallet, phone, tablet, laptop, and other devices can fight chronic microbial infections.

