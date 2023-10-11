Supergainers Rule 2023: The 5 Fastest Growing Crypto Opportunities

As a decentralized future grows ever closer, cryptocurrency continues to be the center of attention. The past few years have produced some stellar projects, and 2023 has been no exception. This article spotlights five of the best cryptos of the year, ranging from top 10 cryptos to under-the-radar presale options. We evaluated the following projects based on their innovation, market potential, utility, and other vital factors, and these coins are each setting the stage to become the best cryptos on the market. Dive in to find out which supergainers could dominate in 2023 and beyond!

5 of the fastest growing crypto projects Memeinator: The hero crypto deserves Shiba Memu: The self-marketing meme coin Chancer: Redefining betting through blockchain technology Toncoin: Surging up the crypto leaderboard Polygon: The unstoppable layer-2 scaling solution Analyzing the best cryptos for growth

Fast-growing cryptocurrencies offer unique investment opportunities. The idea is to capitalize on their momentum and ride the trend. While many cryptocurrencies are in high demand, we selected those underpinned by an innovative idea or technology. This allows investors to benefit from being early adopters in something more substantial and riding exponential growth in the coming years.

Each of these projects offers a mixture of great fundamentals, innovation, and high growth prospects. Without further ado, here are five of the best crypto projects in 2023.

1. Memeinator: The hero crypto deserves

Memeinator is more than just another meme coin: it’s a project with a purpose—to reach a $1 billion market cap! Memeinator (MMTR) is looking to separate the wheat from the chaff in the meme coin world.

Why is Memeinator a good investment opportunity?

Memeinator stands tall among the fastest growing cryptocurrencies with a strategy that’s innovative and audacious. It intends to cleanse the market of the weaker, underperforming meme coins cluttering the crypto space, creating a resistance movement that crypto has never before seen. Borrowing from ‘90s action film branding, intense marketing, and the growing frustration of meme coin investors, Memeinator is a force to be reckoned with.

The project also offers high-yield staking rewards, quarterly token burns, competitions, and NFT opportunities, each adding to its allure. The first competition prize will be a mind-blowing space trip with Virgin Galactic. A new game is also in development called Meme Warfare, where players can take on and destroy in-game meme coins in exciting ways. The Memescanner AI tool ensures that this game stays dynamic, automatically scanning the market to seek out new meme coin victims.

When its presale started on the 27th of September, Memeinator was tipped to become one of the crypto projects of 2023. Keep an eye out: the meme coin market may never be the same again.

What are the risks?

While Memeinator is one of the best crypto opportunities, achieving its $1 billion market cap goal will be challenging. Yet its team is well qualified to get the job done.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy MMTR, by visiting the official Memeinator website <<<

2. Shiba Memu: The self-marketing meme coin

Like Memeinator, Shiba Memu takes a different route from conventional meme coins. It’s a sophisticated project that takes a unique approach to meme coin marketing. Using cutting-edge AI technologies, like natural language processing (NLP), sentiment analysis, and predictive analytics, Shiba Memu automates its marketing activities.

Instead of waiting for investors to come to it or relying on error-prone human-led marketing, Shiba Memu actively goes out into the online world to make itself known. It can respond to investors, write press releases, and craft advanced marketing strategies.

Why is Shiba Memu a good investment opportunity?

Shiba Memu is the name on many lips, and its presale performance highlights investors' confidence in its vision. With an incredible $3.5m raised in its presale since July, Shiba Memu is one of the top tips to become one of the premier rising cryptocurrencies of 2023. Daily price increases throughout the presale have been a big draw for early investors, pushing SHMU up approximately 240% from start to finish.

There’s even an interactive AI dashboard where token stakers can guide Shiba Memu’s marketing strategies, earning additional SHMU in return for offering valuable resources. All told, Shiba Memu is shaping up to become one of the fastest growing crypto projects for its potential to redefine meme coin marketing. Investors eagerly await Shiba Memu’s initial listing on BitMart once the presale concludes.

What are the risks?

Like all meme coins, Shiba Memu will likely see volatility, especially in its early stages. AI technology is also rapidly evolving, meaning the Shiba Memu team must stay on top of the latest updates to stay ahead of the curve.

3. Chancer: Redefining betting through blockchain technology

In crypto, innovation is the name of the game. Chancer, designed by visionary brothers Paul and Adam Kelbie, is seizing headlines as a cryptocurrency to watch in 2023.

Chancer is a social betting platform challenging the centralized gambling industry’s dominance, offering a peer-to-peer (P2P) betting model that allows users to bet on whatever they like.

From small wagers amongst friends to bets on the next Oscar winner, it’s all possible with Chancer, as there’s a resolution source verifiable by an independent moderator. Chancer is quickly becoming one of the fastest rising cryptocurrencies because it offers flexibility and social opportunities unlike anything in the centralized betting market.

Why is Chancer a good investment opportunity?

With Chancer's interactive, personalized model, it’s not surprising that it’s raised an impressive $2.5m since its presale began in June. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, it overcomes the high fees, slow transactions, and opacity often associated with traditional betting platforms. For the average person used to the current status quo, Chancer is a breath of fresh air.

Most impressively, the Kelbie brothers have maintained an open communication channel with investors, engaging them directly through social media. Ongoing giveaways throughout the presale have only made their proposition more attractive. Two huge prizes—$100k in CHANCER tokens and an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas—create a buzz that only adds to the project’s fast-growing cryptocurrency presale.

What are the risks?

All crypto investments are risky, and Chancer is no exception. Competition in the crypto-betting space is heating up, and Chancer must leverage its existing success to stand out.

4. Toncoin: Surging up the crypto leaderboard

Toncoin, the native currency of the Open Network blockchain, is one of the fastest growing cryptos this year. The Open Network is a layer-1 network operating on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus model. Developed as part of Telegram’s vision for blockchain utility, Toncoin has evolved from mere transactions: it’s now an entire decentralized ecosystem, offering storage, a domain name system, an NFT marketplace, and more.

While initially opposed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Toncoin is now integrated with Telegram, allowing users to send and store TON easily.

Why is Toncoin a good investment opportunity?

At the time of writing, Toncoin is neck-and-neck with Solana for the rank of the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency, boasting a current market capitalization of around $7.5 billion (CoinGecko). That's quite the achievement for a coin that started trading less than two years ago.

The growth trajectory of this rising cryptocurrency has accelerated in recent months. In July, an integration with Telegram via Wallet Pay was announced, allowing users to transact for goods and services using Toncoin.

The game-changer came in September when Telegram launched the TON Wallet to its enormous 800 million user base. Looking forward, Toncoin has vast ambitions. It aims to onboard 30% of Telegram's users to the TON network within the next 3-5 years. These massive steps demonstrate the coin’s utility and enormous potential for mainstream adoption.

What are the risks?

While Toncoin shows promise, it's worth noting that its initial venture faced regulatory issues with the SEC, though this doesn’t seem to be an active concern anymore. Plus, its performance is tied to Telegram's continued user adoption success.

5. Polygon: The unstoppable layer-2 scaling solution

Polygon is a layer-2 scaling solution designed to enhance the performance of the Ethereum network. A PoS network compatible with Ethereum offers a faster and more cost-efficient environment for decentralized applications (dApps), NFT markets, and more.

Since 2021, it’s consistently held a spot in the top 20 most valuable cryptocurrencies. Right now, it stands at #14 with a market cap of $4.76 billion (CoinGecko), down from its peak of almost $20 billion but still a highly respectable figure.

Why is Polygon a good investment opportunity?

Polygon has shown remarkable growth and stability throughout 2022’s bear market and 2023’s uncertainty. Since the beginning of 2023, the total number of MATIC holders has surged from 26.4 million to 43.3 million, according to Token Terminal.

Its zkEVM mainnet beta, launched in March this year, was highly anticipated by the Polygon and Ethereum community, enabling ETH transactions to be processed more securely, quickly, and cheaply off-chain. It witnessed a 300% growth in users, from around 12,500 unique addresses to approximately 50,000 within the first month of launch, highlighting the community's enthusiasm.

To understand what makes Polygon such a fast gainer this year, just look at its partnerships. This year, it secured significant partnerships with big names like Mastercard, Securitize, and Warner Music Group to add to an already impressive line up, including Adidas, Nike, Meta, Reddit, Starbucks, and Disney.

What are the risks?

With its rapid growth and strategic partnerships, there’s no denying that Polygon is a fast-growing cryptocurrency. However, the network’s strong association with Ethereum does make it susceptible to any disruptions on the layer-1 chain. Moreover, Polygon has direct competition in Arbitrum and Optimism, which have also seen tremendous growth in recent years.

How we evaluated the fastest growing cryptos of 2023

Evaluating the fastest growing cryptos of 2023 took some diligence. With the market constantly evolving and new projects popping up left and right, it can be hard to sort out the stand out cryptocurrency projects. For this article, we weighed up some specific criteria to unearth the hidden gems:

Availability: The more accessible a crypto is to purchase, its chances of rapid growth are better. However, for projects in presale, accessibility to early investors is vital.

The more accessible a crypto is to purchase, its chances of rapid growth are better. However, for projects in presale, accessibility to early investors is vital. Market Capitalization: A high market cap often signifies strong investor confidence, but a potential market cap after going public is estimated for those in presale.

A high market cap often signifies strong investor confidence, but a potential market cap after going public is estimated for those in presale. Long-Term Utility: Cryptos that solve real-world problems or offer unique services will likely have staying power.

Cryptos that solve real-world problems or offer unique services will likely have staying power. Innovation Factor: The degree to which the project introduces new or groundbreaking features can significantly impact its growth potential and long-term viability.

The degree to which the project introduces new or groundbreaking features can significantly impact its growth potential and long-term viability. Underrated Prices: Assets priced below their perceived value often represent substantial investment opportunities.

Assets priced below their perceived value often represent substantial investment opportunities. Community Engagement: A dedicated and active community can take a project to incredible heights.

What to know before investing in crypto

Before starting any crypto investment, you must have the right knowledge. Here’s what to consider:

Budget: Determine how much you can afford to invest without affecting your financial stability.

Determine how much you can afford to invest without affecting your financial stability. Risk Tolerance: Assess your comfort level with volatility and risk, as the crypto market can be highly unpredictable.

Assess your comfort level with volatility and risk, as the crypto market can be highly unpredictable. Coin Use Cases: Understanding the real-world applications of a coin can provide insights into its long-term viability.

Understanding the real-world applications of a coin can provide insights into its long-term viability. Security and Regulation: Research the security measures and regulatory compliance of the crypto projects and platforms you choose for trading.

Research the security measures and regulatory compliance of the crypto projects and platforms you choose for trading. Market Timing: While timing the market is tricky, knowing market cycles can give you an edge.

While timing the market is tricky, knowing market cycles can give you an edge. Tax Implications: Cryptocurrency gains are subject to taxation, so understanding your tax obligations is crucial.

Don’t miss these five fast growing cryptocurrencies.

In summary, these five crypto projects each have significant, unstoppable momentum. Finding them was no easy task; it required wading through the plethora of cryptocurrencies and determining which had the fundamentals to support their future growth. Settling on these five wasn’t a decision taken lightly, but each seems like a valuable investment opportunity for gains in 2023 and beyond. Wondering where to start? Check out these three exceptional crypto projects.

Memeinator

Shiba Memu

Chancer

